TNM awarded 2024 Best Internet Company in Malawi; Second consecutive internet connectivity award

TNM Board director, Gerald Chungu (in black suit) receiving the award from ICTAM’s Musonda Kapaya

Maravi Express

TNM Plc has been awarded as the 2024 Best Internet Connectivity company in Malawi by the Information Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) during during its recent Corporate Awards — marking the second consecutive year that TNM has scooped the award.

Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato says the recognition further confirms TNM’s ability to consistently deliver high quality and stable internet services despite operating in a challenging environment — characterized by unpredictable weather and macro-economic conditions.

TNM Plc, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange competed with Airtel and Inq Digital in the category and Nsapato said: “This accolade is a testament to TNM’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in advancing the ICT sector and driving the digital economy.

“At TNM, we continue to take command of technological advancements in response to the dynamic needs of our customers in a fast-paced digital economy.”

Nsapato further said the award reaffirms TNM’s position as trailblazer in delivering seamless internet connectivity and empowering individuals and businesses alike in the digital world.

He added that the award inspires TNM to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the customer needs.

TNM is the pioneer of 5G network services which launched in 2023. The telco is expanding its service to other parts of the country after Blantyre CBD and City Centre in Lilongwe.

The company has also pioneered its own Master-card powered debit cards which operate based on its mobile money platform, Mpamba.

This makes TNM the first operator in Malawi to provide convenience in the retail experience sector and electronic ticketing for soccer matches.

“The ICTAM award will motivate us to continue delivering world-class innovations by applying mobile network technology as a catalyst for helping Malawi achieve her national growth ambitions as envisioned in the #MW2063 document,” Nsapato said.

The panel of judges at the ICTAM awards singled out TNM as an important driver of Malawi’s sustained development through its cutting-edge innovative offerings in the country through the internet services.

