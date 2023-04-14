TNM 4G network to livestream games as 2023 Ipatse Moto TNM Super League season kicks off tomorrow

* We have returned with a stronger sponsorship package and new incentives



* TNM offers more opportunities to win fabulous prizes through the Zampira promotion in the league fan zone

By Duncan Mlanjira

New TNM Plc Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert — presiding over his first football season in Malawi — says he looks forward to a fantastic year of football razzmatazz, saying the launch of the 2023 Ipatse Moto TNM Super League season “offers renewed hope and optimism to develop our football by creating heartwarming impressions and lasting memories.

“As TNM, we have returned with a stronger sponsorship package and new incentives aimed at rewarding players, clubs, and fans,” he said, adding that the TNM network will support livestreaming of games this season.

“Our football-passionate customers can now rely on the TNM 4G network to livestream league matches all season long on their handsets or homes, no matter where they are in Malawi.

“Never miss a match again with TNM and to heighten the excitement, TNM offers more opportunities to win fabulous prizes through the Zampira promotion in the league fan zone,” said the CEO.

TNM, touted as Malawian’s chief sponsor and greatest supporter of the country’s top-flight football tournament aims to ignite the intensity, passion and excitement of all football fans, clubs, and key league partners as they come together in the theatre of dreams that Super League venues are.

“The TNM brand has been genuinely synonymous with football for the past 17 years, and this year is no exception,” Michel said. “TNM will continue to do everything possible to uplift the quality of the game and ensure that we contribute to the success of the national team, the Flames, by nurturing talent through the Super League structures.”

The new CEO said the company’s decision earlier this year to increase the League’s sponsorship is anchored in its long-term vision of the game.

“Football enthusiasts should look forward to new innovations from TNM to better experience football in Malawi. For example, very soon we will launch e-ticketing payment through Mpamba for more convenient and safer access to matches.”

The 16-team league kicks off tomorrow with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets facing off against Lilongwe giants, Silver Strikers. This new season will also welcome newcomers — Extreme FC from Mchinji, Bangwe All Stars from Blantyre and Chitipa United from Chitipa to join the competition for even more excitement.

Bullets, who won the pre-season FAM Charity Shield sponsored by NBS Bank last week for the 6th time, continue to dominate the Super League as they were crowned 2022 TNM Super League champions at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on November 19 for its four consecutive titles of the total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league.

They finished finished with 73 points. In the 2021 season, they won the league with 62 points; in 2019 with 70 and in 2018 with 71 points.

They amassed 69 goals, with Babatude Adepoju claiming 18 of them while the previous season they hauled 62 goals — with Hassan Kajoke claiming 21 of them.

Their 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles having finished with 59 points; 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks were third place with 57 points; Mighty Wanderers finished fourth position with 56 points and Silver Strikers fifth with 51 points.

The Super League was created in 1986 and was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet. It was composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets have won most of the titles (16) as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’s former players Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times (2020-21) for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba while the current top sniper Babatunde ties with seven previous top scorers of the season.