Times TV’s talk show host Brian Banda back at State House

By Duncan Mlanjira

The country’s most popular TV and radio talk show host, Brian Banda is back as press secretary for President Lazarus Chakwera.

Brian, who served the same post during Joyce Banda’s era, was working for Times Group and in most of his Times TV and Radio programmes he and his guests were leaning very much towards Malawi Congress Party and its Tonse Alliance during the 2019 tripartite elections as well as the fresh presidential election that ushered in Chakwera.

Other appointments made on Saturday, August 15 include Martha Chikuni as head of media marketing; Overstone Kondowe as special advisor to the President on people living with albinism & disabilities while Rev. Brian Kamwendo as special advisor on religious affairs to be deputised by Sheikh Hashim Abbas.

Major Precious Muhara Gausi has been appointed as assistant Aide-de-Camp in the State House’s department of security services while Solomon Kaputa is State House director of information & communication technology (ICT).

State House Director of Communication & Executive Assistant to the President, said the appointments are with immediate effect.