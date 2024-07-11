Ticket sales for Phyzix Mzuzu Mountain Goat Concert available through TNM Mpamba





By Duncan Mlanjira

Fans of popular performing artist, Phyzix’s Mountain Goat Concert — starting on Saturday in Mzuzu that has on line the country newest celeb, JETU, will gain exclusive access to the show via TNM Mpamba e-ticketing.

Others on line for the great show at Springs Park are Dan Lu, Tuno, Emmie Deebo, Merchah, Prince Chitz, Mzuzu Mafia, Joe Kellz, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy.

TNM Plc Group Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said TNM Mpamba’s e-ticketing is the way to go when it comes to entertainment events and will be handy for the Mzuzu show.

“Mpamba’s e-ticketing is designed to handle any event from football to entertainment,” he said. “Using the Khadi Mbambande, TNM Mpamba is leading the way in e-ticketing for concerts.”

Jonazi said Mpamba customers can use the TNM SmartApp by selecting eTicketing or dialing USSD short code *444#; select 6, Eticketing; then 2, Concerts & Music Festivals to buy the tickets.

“The use of mobile money for ticketing makes transactions easy as fans can buy tickets any time, anywhere, directly from their phones. This means no more long lines or last-minute stress, giving fans a smooth experience,” he said.

TNM Mpamba praised the partnership with Phyzix, whose real name is Noel Chikoleka, saying it will improve the concert experience: “e-ticketing fits with the trend of moving towards digital and contactless payments, offering a safer option than traditional tickets.

“By using Mpamba e-ticketing, we aim to make the concert experience better for everyone,” said Jonazi, adding that through the collaboration with Phyzix, they are fostering cultural enrichment and connectivity through music and technology.

He added that the concert presents opportunity for the mobile company to engage with people in Mzuzu, saying: “We have a wide range of products that are tailored to suit Malawians of different ages, but concerts like Mountain Goat present a good platform for TNM to connect with specifically the youths and offer them more appealing and pocket friendly products such as Agulu bundles.”

On his part, Phyzix also expressed his excitement about the partnership, that was announced two months ago, saying: “It’s an honor to have the support of a big company like TNM.

“This will help make the concert amazing. By promoting e-ticketing for concerts, Mpamba is setting a trend for future events and encouraging the use of digital solutions in the entertainment industry,” he said.

TNM sponsored Phyzix’s Mountain Goat album launch in December last year at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre — his 15th album.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Benedicto Nkhoma has also supported the Mountain Goat Concert, saying Mzuzu will be lit and he “can’t wait to be part of this great concert”.

“Congratulations Phyzix for pulling off this great album. I was compelled to be an event partner because you are one of the key people that is shaping the music industry to compete globally.

“You guys are providing changing the face of Malawi, providing employment, developing talent and skills, entertaining and educating the masses,” Nkhoma said.