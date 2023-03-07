Thyolo woman wins K51 million in newly-introduced Premier Bet Navigator Game

* The 31-year-old placed a stake of two separate bets of K5,000 each



By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

A secondary school teacher at Thunga CDSS in Thyolo, Sphiwe Khomera has become the first-ever biggest winner in the newly-introduced Premier Bet Navigator Game by winning K51 million.



Speaking on Monday during the cheque handover ceremony at Premier Bet head office in Limbe, Khomera (31) placed a stake of two separate bets of K5,000 each and was so overwhelmed that she indicated she will invest the winnings into building her dream modern house.

“It feels good to be the first big winner in this new game,” she said. Honestly, when I was playing the game, I didn’t expect that I might become a winner.

“This money will really play a big role to me because I have a number of plans and one of it is to build myself a good house,” she said.

Premier Bet online manager, Mafuno Nathundu said he was very excited for producing a winner in the newly-launched game which he said has been introduced to create more opportunities to Malawians to be able to make a lot of money and change their living standards.

He said Navigator Game allows customers to use a minimum of K10 and a maximum of K250,000 stakes respectively.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Chileka man, Vitumbiko Chirwa won K18 million in Aviator Game after placing a K2,000 stake.

Last month, Lilongwe-based Henry Duma (29) won a whopping K10 million after staking just K100 in Premier Bet’s Aviator game.

There were four major wins in January alone, one of which was for 30-year-old Jeffrey Ngalande of Chigumula in Blantyre, who also placed a stake of K100 and won K10 million in Rapid Numbers game, which is under Premier Lotto.

This was the biggest win in the Rapid Numbers game this year after a period of six months since the Premier Lotto produced another big winner in July 2022.

A week earlier, 21-year-old from Nsanje, James Chaola placed a stake of K500 in 20 games he selected and predicted for straight wins in all the matches that earned him K52 million.

Barely a day later, 36-year-old Lilongwe online football betting winner, Mphatso Kacherenga placed a stake of just K1,000 and won K11 million.