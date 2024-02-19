Thyolo District Council to introduce e-ticketing at Goliati Market

* The introduction of the e-ticketing is one way of maximising our revenue collection

By Yamikani Yapuwa, MANA

Thyolo District Council plans to introduce electronic ticketing system of collecting market fees at the newly-opened Goliati Market in the district.

District Commissioner, Hudson Kuphanga announced this on Saturday when he toured the market to appreciate how businesses is faring, saying: “The introduction of the e-ticketing is one way of maximising our revenue collection [as] the current system of manual ticketing is prone to corruption as huge sums of money collected goes into the revenue collectors’ pockets for personal gains other than the Council benefiting.

Kuphanga expressed hope that once the new system is installed, the Council will improve on efficiency, monitoring and reporting and hwas optimistic that the Goliati Market will boost the Council’s revenue thereby enabling it to operate swiftly.

“We are excited knowing the Council will collect more money. We will be open to the public on how much we collect and how we use the money,” Kuphanga said.

Goliati Market committee vice-chairperson, Felix Tambwali applauded the Council for its determination to open the market which has been idle since its completion two years ago, saying the facility gives a conducive environment for business and has all the sanitation as well as security features.

“We have waste dumping sites as well as good toilets, among others, things that were lacking in our old market,” he said.

Goliati Market was constructed with funding from KFW of Germany through more income & employment in rural areas (MIERA) project at a cost of K400 million.

Meanwhile, Nkhata Bay District Council has handed over five market kiosks worth K23 million to business people at Chintheche Trading Centre, which were constructed using governance to enable service delivery (GESD) funds.

At the launch, the Council’s acting director of trade & commerce, Thanila Gondwe said the kiosks will not only ease business and access to basic needs for the people of Chintheche, but will also help raise the Council’s low revenue base.

“The Council is trying to create a good business environment for vendors who are currently doing their businesses along the road which is not safe and conducive,” he said. “We understand that the five Kiosks are not enough but will at least make a difference.”

Gondwe also revealed plans to expand the market further by constructing more shops through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) while also asking Chintheche vending community to not only rely on the Council in expanding the market avenue.

He urged those with capacity to construct shops in line with set standards to come forward and sign a deal with the Council.

Senior Group Village Head Msundu commended the Council for considering building the kiosks, saying they will create a good and safe environment for vendors and requested for more infrastructure.

Chintheche Ward Councilor, Spencer Khuni asked the Council to consider renovating the already existing market shades.

GESD are implemented by councils through National Local Government Finance Committee with funding from World Bank.—Reporting from Chintheche by Margret Praise Kalua, MANA