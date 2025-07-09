Through MK500m of K1 billion National Bank sponsorship, FAM aims to establish a clear development pyramid for district and regional leagues

* Teams mandated to strictly register only players aged 23 and under that will be eligible to participate and that all players must be registered in Mpira Connect

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the unbundling of the National Bank of Malawi NBM PLC’s K1 billion sponsorship held this morning at Mpira Village in Limbe, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) reaffirmed that the landmark K500 million investment into men’s Under-23 competition aims to establish a clear development pyramid that is set to link District, Regional, and National competitions.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya highlighted that the National Bank Championship Men’s mandates teams to strictly register only players aged 23 and under that will be eligible to participate and that all players must be registered in Mpira Connect.

FAM will then be “conducting a thorough age verification process using National IDs and valid school identification to improve data collection and performance tracking using the FAM player registration and competition management system”.

“This will enhance talent identification, especially from rural areas, for integration into national youth teams,” Haiya said, adding that apart from enhancing player development, FAM will build capacity for local football administrators, referees, and coaches.

“The MK500 million investment in the National Bank Championship targets District and Division One football structure and represents the largest financial injection into rural football in Malawi’s history.

“Rural football is the heartbeat of our sport — it is where raw talent is unearthed and nurtured. This initiative creates a direct developmental pipeline for the next generation of football stars.

Competition format

It will be played in three phases as follows:

District Phase

* Each of the 31 districts will host a league of up to 16 teams, divided into four groups;

* Teams will play a double round-robin within their group;

* Top two teams from each group will advance to knockout quarterfinals, semifinals, and a final to determine the district champion.

Regional Phase

* District champions will advance to the Regional Championships, joining existing Division One teams;

* These will be knockout competitions to determine four Regional Champions.

National Phase

* The four Regional Champions will contest the National Championship through knockout semifinals and a final.

Budget and incentives

The K500 million sponsorship has been allocated as follows:

Item Amount (MWK) Percentage Prizes 152,300,000 31% Equipment 100,550,000 20% Match Organisation, Officiation, Capacity Building 210,200,000 42% Administration and Marketing 36,950,000 7% Total 500,000,000 100%

The prizes will be distributed as follows:

District Phase

* Champions: MK2 million; Runners-up: MK1 million; Third place: MK500,000; Top Scorer: MK150,000; Player of the Tournament: MK200,000

Regional Phase

* Each champion receives MK3 million to support their participation at national level.

National Phase

Champions: MK10 million; Runners-up: MK4 million; Third place: MK1.5 million; Fourth place: MK500,000.

Additionally national finalists will receive uniforms; each district will be supplied with 15 match footballs and FAM will conduct capacity building workshops for referees, coaches, and administrators at the district level.

“On behalf of the Football Association of Malawi, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to executing both the Women’s National League and the National Bank Championship with professionalism, transparency, and accountability,” said Haiya.

“To National Bank of Malawi, we deeply value your trust and your bold vision. I can confidently assure you that this investment will yield a substantial return — not only in visibility and brand equity — but also in community impact and emotional engagement with Malawians across the country.

“Let me extend, once again, our heartfelt appreciation to National Bank for this transformative partnership. We look forward to this exciting journey ahead with the Mo626 brand at the heart of our game.”

On the part of the sponsors, Akossa Hiwa emphasised that it was National Bank’s honour to “as a brand that is proudly Malawian, to deeply be committed to community development — inspired by the power of sports to transform lives”.

“Today’s event marks more than just a media briefing — it is the beginning of a story, a story of opportunity, inclusion, and shared growth.

“At the heart of this sponsorship is a singular truth — we are re-imagining the role of a bank in society. For too long, financial institutions have been seen as distant, urban-centric, and reserved for a privileged few.

“But the Malawi we live in today demands more — NBM Plc is answering that call,” she said adding that the Mo626 Division One League “is a grassroots revolution”.

“Our investment in the Mo626 Division One League — also known as the National Bank Championship — reflects another core belief that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not.

“Through this K500 million sponsorship, we are bringing organised football to 31 football districts across the country. We are helping bridge the gap between district and elite football, and we are using this platform to deliver financial literacy, digital banking tools, and entrepreneurship training.

“We are showing up in the communities that need us most — with Mo Wallet, Agent Banking, and simple, accessible services that empower people. For NBM Plc, this is how we grow our brand — through relevance, engagement, and meaningful presence.”

She further said the sponsorship allows NBM Plc to achieve three key outcomes:

1. Expand Financial Inclusion: by activating in underserved areas, we bring modern banking to places often overlooked;

2. Grow Future Customer Base: by engaging the youth — the next generation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders.

3. Build a Purposeful Brand: aligning NBM name with trust, pride, and progress — showing Malawians that NBM Plc is not just a bank, it’s a partner in their journey.

“Today is not only a proud moment for NBM Plc — but it is also a moment of responsibility. We have committed to walking alongside FAM, alongside the athletes, and alongside every community where these leagues will take place.

“To the media, we ask; help us amplify these stories — stories of growth, unity, and dreams fulfilled. And to every Malawian; this is your Bank, your league, and your moment — let’s build something remarkable together.”