Three Malawian pro golfers participating at Mopani Zambia Open courtesy of sponsorship from late Chilima

* Chilima was not only a distinguished leader of the country but also a fervent supporter of professional goals in Malawi



* His generous sponsorship of a monthly golf tournament for professionals — and provision of golf equipment support — has been invaluable to the development of the sport in our country

By Duncan Mlanjira

Three Malawian professional golfers, Paul Chidale, Adam Sailesi and Victor Kachepatsonga, are participating at the Sunshine Tour Mopani Zambia Open — courtesy of sponsorship from late Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

This has been disclosed by the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Malawi’s Board led by its president, General Henry Odillo (retired), saying Chilima — a passionate golfer — “devoted his financial resources by sponsoring the trio throughout their profession”.

“As the three compete in the elite Sunshine Tour this week, courtesy of the late Vice-President, we honour his passion and dedication and pray that his spirit rests in eternal peace,” says the Board.

The Mopani Zambia Open teed off today at Nkana Golf Club and after Day 1 first round, South African MJ Viljoen leads with a six-under-par 66 followed by Keagan Thomas, Jason Roets on joint second with a score of 68 while Lyle Rowe, Madalitso Muthiya, Heinrich Bruiners tie on 69.

Victor Kachepatsonga ended with a score of 77 alongside six others — Innocent Chalwe, Christopher Long, Mandla Dlamini Jnr, Tiger Adams, Rourke van der Spuy and Mohammad Rauf Mandhu.

Paul Adam Chidale scored 79 alongside five other, Umar Davids, Anyway Katembenuka, Ethan Smith, Leonard Chibwe and Shaahid Mahmed while Sailesi ended with 81 along with Irvin Mazibuko and Dezzie Ngandu.

In its eulogy, PGAMW says Chilima “was not only a distinguished leader of the country but also a fervent supporter of professional goals in Malawi”.

“His generous sponsorship of a monthly golf tournament for professionals — and provision of golf equipment support — has been invaluable to the development of the sport in our country.

“The PGAMW is immensely grateful for his unwavering dedication to the sport. This devastating loss has left us all heartbroken,” said the PGAMW, while extend their “deepest sympathies” to President Chakwera; to Chilima’s wife Mary, and his entire family “during this incredibly difficult time”.

“We hope that you find solace and strength in the Lord as we mourn the loss of the Vice-President and the eight others. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Chilima had always been on the golf course and not just as a pastime but for noble cause through charity tournaments he supported organized by various stakeholders including President Chakwera’s own initiative — the Presidential Charity Golf — whose proceeds go various forms of supports towards the needy and last year’s was towards deserving tertiary education students as well as survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

When announcing the suspension of all sporting activities following the of declaration of a 21-day mourning period by President Chakwera, Malawi National Council of Sports described late Chilima as an avid golf and a basketball player, who significantly contributed to sports administration.

He served as the fundraising chairperson of the 2005 FAM Cup and the chairperson of the FAM competitions committee in 2007, where he played a pivotal role in securing the sponsorship of the Standard Bank Cup.

Football Association of Malawi also announced that FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who arrived in the country on Tuesday for football matters, was expected to have met Chilima for talks towards the game’s development.



He was however accorded the chance to offer his and FIFA’s condolences to the family of the late Vice-President in solidarity with the people of Malawi in time of this grief.

“We came to Malawi of course under difficult circumstances to express our sympathy to condole the Malawian people, to the President of the Republic for the tragic accident that caused the loss of the life of the Vice-President.

“We wanted to express the condolences with our presence as FIFA and the entire football world. To the people of Malawi in this tragic moment that we are here to be together — that we are here to remind us that we unite that we are one. It was important for me, for us, to come here following the tragic accident that happened.”

As he offered his condolences to Madame Chilima and the family, Infantino presented a jersey No. 9 to the widow, which had been meant as a gift for her late husband.