Thousands join Wanderers FC president Thomas Mpinganjira to bid final farewell to Yasin Osman

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

One of Malawi’s great football legend, Yasin Teach Osman, who passed on at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre on Monday, was yesterday interred to earth at Bawi — attended by thousands of notable names in society led by Mighty Wanderers FC president, Thom Mpinganjira.

Yasin, who was part of the national team’s first-ever international title in 1978 and ‘79 in winning the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup, was until his death technical director of Mighty Wanderers FC — the team he played for and became part of its technical team.

Also in attendance were officials from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) — where Yasin once served as general secretary — as well as from Malawi National Council of Sports as the country’s mother sports governing body.

Osman’s remains of Osman arrived at Bawi, which is along the M1 Road between Blantyre and Lilongwe at 11h10 escorting along the way in a convoy of cars the from several different club officials, players, supporters and relatives.

Upon arrival at home, body viewing took place before being taken a few kilometres away for the burial where eulogies were made by Osman’s family representatives, Wanderers FC, FAM, Sports Council.

In its statement just after news of Yasin’s passing on, Sports Council took cognizance that Yasin’s life was a “long devotion to the sport, beginning at just 15 years old, that shaped generations and elevated football in Malawi”.

“May his extraordinary legacy inspire us all to champion the development of sports with the same unwavering commitment and heart he exemplified,” said the statement.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express