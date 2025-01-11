Though tropical storm Dikeledi has further intensified into cyclone on Indian Ocean, there’s no direct impact over Malawi

* It is currently located to the east of Madagascar at about 1,680km away from Malawi with a center pressure of 984hPa and moving at a speed of 22km/h



* The weather models are indicating that Dikeledi is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making a landfall over northern Madagascar today, January 11

By Duncan Mlanjira

Though the tropical storm Dikeledi has further intensified into a cyclone over the Indian Ocean, its current position has no direct impact over Malawi, reports the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS).

The DCCMS says the storm, that started developing some three days ago, has further intensified and is currently located to the east of Madagascar at about 1,680km away from Malawi with a center pressure of 984hPa and moving at a speed of 22km/h.

“The weather models are indicating that Dikeledi is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making a landfall over northern Madagascar today, January 11, 2025 and thereafter move to the south of the Mozambique Channel further away from Malawi while maintaining its significant intensity.

“For the next two days at its current position there’s no direct impact over Malawi,” assures DCCMS. “Nonetheless Cyclone Dikeledi is expected to indirectly enhance rainfall over Malawi.”

DCCMS assures that it is continuing monitoring Dikeledi’s movement and to continue updating the nation with any vital information regarding this Cyclone, whose next update will be issued tomorrow, January 12.

Dikeledi comes on the heels of moderate tropical storm CHIDO last December from Mozambique that had some devastating effects influenced by strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country before it exited the country.

In its final update on damages caused by CHIDO, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported a death toll of 13 from while the total number of injuries was 29.

DoDMA further reported that the total number of affected households were 10,159 — which is approximately 45,162 people that were affected.

Out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people were displaced, according to the final report issued by Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba.