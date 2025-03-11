Though reduced in intensity, Cyclone Jude is still posing some danger to Southern Region districts

The projected path of Jude

* It is now moving at an increased speed of 19km/hr and is expected to exit Malawi by late afternoon tomorrow

* DCCMS continuing monitoring its movement and strength and next update is tomorrow March 12 at 10h00hrs

* Any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly

* Meanwhile, floods related to impact of Jude in Mulanje District Council have affected 169 households in Traditional Authority (TA) Nkanda

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that tropical cyclone Jude is still centered over southern Malawi and though reduced in intensity at 1001hpa as the central value pressure, it is still posing some danger to the Region districts.

“Jude is now moving at an increased speed of 19km/hr and is expected to exit Malawi by late afternoon tomorrow,” says the update issued just this evening.

The areas forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Zomba, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa (image above).

“The torrential rains will be accompanied by possible damaging winds exceeding with high likelihood of flash flooding in the highlighted areas (red) that started yesterday.

“The orange color represents category 9 in areas like Lilongwe and Salima while yellow depicts category 5.

DCCMS assures the public that they are continuing monitoring its movement and strength and next update is tomorrow March 12 at 10h00hrs — and that any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reports that it has received preliminary reports from councils on impacts of Jude that indicate that floods in Mulanje District Council have affected 169 households in Traditional Authority (TA) Nkanda.

“The A team from the council has been deployed to conduct further assessments and verifications as the department makes arrangements for provision of relief assistance,” says a statement from DoDMA’s Commissioner for disaster management affairs, Charles Kalemba.

“Currently, districts in the Southern Region have been experiencing rains and rain drizzles, with the highest rainfall amount (81mm) recorded in Chididi, Nsanje.”

DoDMA further advises the general public to be on high alert and follow weather updates from DCCMS as rains are expected to intensify in the next 24 hours.

On its part, DCCMS reiterates its advice to flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding; and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.”