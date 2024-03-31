Thom Mpinganjira leads high-profile personalities at the SULOM fundraising dinner & dance

* Also captured are the country’s former football great international legends Lawrence Waya, Kinnah Phiri, Peterkins Kayira and Francis Songo

* Former Chess Association of Malawi president and current Africa Zone 4.5 president, Susan Namangale also was present

By Duncan Mlanjira

The country’s most successful entrepreneur, Thom Mpinganjira led high profile business and sports personalities at the glamorous Super League of Malawi (SULOM) fundraising dinner & dance at Amaryllis Hotels in Blantyre.

Also in attendance, as captured in a pictorial focus posted on SULOM’s Facebook page, included Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya and the country’s former football great internationals — legends for Nyasa Big Bullets (Lawrence Waya and Kinnah Phiri) and for Silver Strikers (Peterkins Kayira and Francis Songo).

Also captured were Attorney General Thabo Chakaka; musician formerly known as Annie Matumbi; Twikale Chirwa, who is head of marketing at First Capital Bank (FCB) — sponsors Nyasa Big Bullets; former Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) president and current Africa Zone 4.5 president, Susan Namangale; Tiyese Kaimila, marketing manager of FDH Bank (sponsors of FDH Bank Cup, Malawi national football and netball sponsors as well as financiers of primary school Mayor’s Trophy); amongst many others.

Chiukepo Msowoya was presented an award for being player who holds the record of the most goals in the elite league since 2000, alongside soldier of valour, Gastin Simkonda — who is the second leading goalscorer in the same period.



SULOM also unveiled a huge partnership — a whooping K260 Million on the cards from Premier Bet as the elite league, being led by Colonel Gilbert Mittawa, who replaced Haiya after he was elected FAM president also changes its logo to reflect its revive and reform brand ambience it deserves.

“We are refining and redefining the corporate direction of our elite football,” said SULOM on its Facebook page that also has an update of a meeting supporters’ leadership from all the 16 Super League teams at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe organised in partnership with FAM.

“The aim of the meeting is to update and prepare the supporters on their roles at the match venues ahead of the new football season,” said the statement. “Each team is being represented by the chairperson and general secretary of the supporters committees.”

The fundraising dinner’s proceeds will go towards the league’s operations and for the participating clubs to positively contribute to SULOM’s efforts in Reviving, Reforming and Rebranding the League into a viable brand capable of contributing to the country’s social-economic development.

The forthcoming TNM Super League has the champions, Nyasa Big Bullets; runners-up Silver Strikers; 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers; Chitipa United (4th); Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars 6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United 8th); Karonga United (9th); MAFCO (10); Mighty Tigers (11); Ekwenden Hammers (12); Moyale Barracks (13); and promoted sides, Baka City; FOMO FC and Creck Sporting Club.

Nyasa Big Bullets are set to defend their title they have won for five consecutive seasons under Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa that earned him 2023 Malawi Sport Awards’ Non-citizen of the Year accolade for winning a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8.



The TNM Super League is his 5th consecutive title, five years after he was appointed as Bullets coach and the team’s overall 17 titles since the Super League was created in 1986.

The top flight league was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

At 17 titles, Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won it the most times as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013 with Mighty Wanderers winning it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017).

ESCOM United won it twice (2007, 2010–11) and once each was by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United (1987); MDC United (1988) and Kamuzu Barracks (2016).