Thom Mpinganjira commiserates with Wanderers fans for loss against Nyasa Big Bullets

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & McDonald Dawala, correspondent

Club president & chairperson of the Board of Directors of Mighty Wanderes 2021 Ltd, Thom Mpinganjira, Board chairperson On behalf of the board of directors for Mighty Wanderers Ltd, has personally apologised to Nomads’ fans folllowing the 1-2 loss to arch rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

Following the midweek 0-1 loss against Karonga United, yesterday’s result has reduced the Nomads chances of catching up with TNM Super League 2024 leaders Silver Strikers, who date Capital City rivals, Civil Service United this afternoon in a Lilongwe Derby.

Mpinganjira, however, applauded the Nomads fans, that despite the loss they displayed “exemplary behavior throughout the game, saying: “Your support and dedication was evident, and it means everything to me personally, and the entire board of directors.

“I, personally apologise to you following today’s loss. Like all of you, I feel the weight of this outcome, and I share in the disappointment.

“I understand the depth of your pain and the emotions that come with it, and it gives room to go back to the drawing board.

“I’ve taken the time to read your comments and hear your thoughts through the social media. Your voices matter, and your feedback will be carefully considered as we work towards future success.

“Thank you for your continued support — together, we’ll keep building Mighty Wanderers FC to making it mighty again,” Mpinganjira said.

If Wanderers had won both against Karonga United and their arch rivals, they would have caught up with Silver Strikers at 50 points apiece, ahead of the Bankers’ clash against Civil Service United this afternoon.

But Silver Strikers could have had a game in hand as Wanderers have now played 23 games while the Bankers have honoured 22 ahead of this afternoon’s match — which, if they win will see them increase the gap from 6 points to nine, with 7 more games to wrap up the season.

Yesterday’s thrilling Blantyre Derby finally produced a winner in two years and the highly anticipated match began with high intensity, as both teams recognised the importance of a win in their battle for league supremacy.

Mighty Wanderers, who have historically dominated the derby with possession, controlled the opening five minutes. However, against the run of play, Nickson Nyasulu’s long ball found Ronald Chitoyo, who expertly controlled and finished past William Thole to give Nyasa Big Bullets the lead in the 7th minute.

The People’s Team dominated in the midfield and this made Meck Mwase to make a fast substitution replacing Kudonto with Blessings Singini — but the change did not bear much fruits as the Bullets added salt to the wounds of their rivals in the 40th minute when Babatunde made a tap in after a hard earned through ball from Lungu.

In the second half, Wanderers’ coach Mwase made two more substitutions, introducing Gaddie Chirwa and Francisco Madinga for Isaac Kaliati and Stanley Sanudi — however, the change still failed to yield the desired impact.

The turning point came when Wanderers’ captain, Lawrence Chaziya was sent off for handling the ball and pushing the referee, reducing his team to 10 men. Despite this setback, Wanderers scored a consolation goal through Cameroonian striker Sama Thierry Tanjong.

Coach Mwase attributed their loss to lack of concentration and said it has affected them in the title race: “We started well but in the 5th minutes we lost control and concentration — that’s why we conceded the early goal.

“This was the game we planned with the players to work very hard so that maybe we can increase the chances of winning the league.”

His counterpart Kalisto Pasuwa hailed his charges for the victory, saying it was a motivational boost but acknowledged his team’s tendency to concede unnecessary goals.

“A victory, sure that’s a motivation on our side,” he said. “Remember we also have been dropping some points [in some games]. So, such a win in a derby gives confidence to the boys and we hope to continue like that.

“We played a very good game but again in 75-80 minutes, like last time, we conceded an unnecessary goal. We are lacking a leader in the field of play where at times we need to manage the ball possession.”

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers coach Peter Mponda says his charges know how important winning the Lilongwe Derby against Civil Service United tomorrow at Silver Stadium.

Mponda is quoted by the club’s media as saying three points over their cross-town rivals will push his side closer to winning the championship. In the first round, the Lilongwe Derby ended 2-0 in favour of the Bankers, before Mponda took over.

“This is a very big game but it’s also easier for us as coaches to motivate the players as the game itself motivates them,” he told club media. “The boys know the importance of these three points and they know there are bragging rights at stake.

“Three points will take us closer to the title as we are slowly reducing the number of games to play. If we play Civil, we will be left with seven games to go,” Mponda is quoted as saying.

Reaching this far, Silver Strikers remain the only side yet to taste defeat and after the Lilongwe Derby, the Bankers will travel up north to play Mzuzu City Hammers in a midweek fixture.

