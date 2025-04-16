This year’s marketers’ conference and Marketing Excellence Awards in Salima to be held under the theme ‘Resilience in the Face of Disruption’

IMM vice-president & conference chair, Twikale Chirwa

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2025 Marketers’ Conference and Marketing Excellence Awards at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima from October 23-26, will be held under the theme; ‘Resilience in the Face of Disruption: Be Bold, Be Different, Be Remarkable’ — to challenge marketers to rethink strategies, embrace change, and elevate the profession in an era of transformation.

Daniel Ngwira, Communications & Public Relations Director for Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM), said the 2025 theme “reflects the marketers’ role in navigating disruptions and unlocking new opportunities”.

“Marketing is more than just selling — it is a key driver of economic growth, brand repositioning, and business success,” he said.

“The annual Indaba serves as a premier gathering for thought leadership, networking, and strategic discussions on the evolving role of marketing in business and society.”

He added that the highly anticipated event, a flagship occasion in Malawi’s marketing industry calendar, is relocating from Mangochi this year following a consultative survey that identified Salima as the preferred destination for delegates seeking a fresh and inspiring experience.

IMM vice-president & conference chair, Twikale Chirwa, said the decision to move the conference to Salima aligns with their “commitment to exploring new perspectives and providing marketers with an inspiring setting for collaboration”.

“We urge professionals to take advantage of early bird registration, as venue capacity is exclusive on a first-come come first first-served basis,” he said.

“Additionally, a limited number of spaces will be open to non-marketing professionals eager to gain insights into the industry’s most influential gathering.

“Businesses will also have the opportunity to exhibit their products and services, further enriching the conference’s experience,” said Chirwa adding that conference fees and award submission details will be announced in the coming weeks.

He added that Marketing Excellence Awards, a prestigious highlight of the conference, will honour standout campaigns, innovative strategies, and professionals who have significantly influenced the marketing landscape in 2025.

Founded in 2020, IMM serves as Malawi’s leading professional body for marketers, dedicated to advancing industry innovation, professional growth and business success.