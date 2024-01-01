This will be one of the toughest AFCON–Senegal’s Sadio Mane

* The Lions of Teranga are drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia in what looks a competitive pool

* Group A has hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau

* Record winners Egypt will be hunting to extend an eighth continental crown

* To renew hostilities with Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late

Maravi Express

Senegal captain and talisman, Sadio Mane believes that the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 — which kicks off on January 13 — will be the toughest compared to previous editions.

The defending champions, who clinched their first ever AFCON title in Cameroon, are drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.

There will be a West African affair in Group A as hosts Cote d’Ivoire were paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Record winners Egypt, hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown, renew hostilities with Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late. Cape Verde and Mozambique complete the group.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola add further star quality to Group D in another exciting pool while World Cup semi-finalists Morocco should navigate a comfortable Group F containing DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

The Teranga Lions skipper, speaking to CAFOnline on the nations’ chances of defending the title and what such a feat would mean to him and the nation, said Senegal were expecting a difficult competition as all the big African nations had qualified and would all be aiming to do well.

“We know it won’t be easy but we will be there to do our best and try to go through every round,” he said. “We are expecting a tough competition.

“This competition will be one of the strongest since I started playing in it because all the big countries are here and they all have their targets, but we will see what will happen.”

Asked on what it would mean for him personally to lift the title in succession, the 31-year-old star said it would be a special achievement as the AFCON trophy remains one of the best trophies he has won in his glittering career.

“Firstly, winning the AFCON was the best trophy I have ever won in my life and coming to do it again will be special and a big achievement — It’s been a dream to play in this competition since I was a kid and we will do our best.

“Winning the AFCON will be a big impact for our football because we have won all the other categories which is great for the country.”

The 2023 season also marked Senegal’s tremendous fairytale run in CAF competitions in a year as the Under-20 also clinched their first-ever U-20 AFCON title when they beat their neighbours The Gambia 2-0 in March to add to the country’s.

The Under-17 also added more glory to their nation by winning the 2022 AFCON U-17 in Algeria that also earned them 3 additional accolades — Fair Play award, third Man of the Match (by teenage sensation Lamine Camara) and Best Goalkeeper Award(Pape Mamadou Sy).

The achievement earned them a place at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in Singapore where they also made history by qualifying into the knockout stages of the Round of 16 where they were beat 3-5 on penalties by France.

Senegal are also AFCON Beach Soccer champions and will represent Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™ grouped with Colombia, Belarus and Japan in Group C.

The Lions of Teranga kick off their title defense against The Gambia on January 15 before the ultimate clash of the Lions when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon three days later — and conclude their Group C campaign against Guinea on January 23.

Senegal’s AFCON achievements include being finalists three time in 2002 and 2019 as silver medalists and 2021 as champions and three semifinal qualification in 1965, 1990 and 2006 — where they came 4th on all occasions after losing in the 3rd place play-off.

They have been in five quarterfinals (1992, 1994, 2000, 2004 and 2017) and went out in group stages in 1968, 1986: 2008 and 2012.

Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse has named his provisional 27-man squad which include:

* Goalkeepers: Édouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Seny Dieng;

* Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly, Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, Abdou Diallo, Formose Mendy, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Ismail Jakobs;

* Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pape Matar Sarr, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Gueye, Pathé Ciss, Idrissa Gueye;

* Forwards: Nicolas Jackson, Abdallah Sima, Habib Diallo, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Sadio Mané.—Info from CAFonline