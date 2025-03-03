Third progressive result for head coach Pasuwa as he leads Flames to vital away win over Comoros in CHAN

* Goals from Silver Strikers’ duo of Binwell Katinji in the 44th minute and Zebron Kalima in the 90th

* Second leg to be played at same Bingu National Stadium on Saturday March 8 as Flames home game

* The winner to meet winners between South Africa and Egypt, who played out a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

Kalisto Pasuwa has so far proved he was the right choice as Flames’ head coach as he has now led the team to three progressive results — the 0-0 draw against Burundi; an emphatic 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in the interim role in the ceremonial Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers in November and yesterday’s 2-0 win at Bingu National Stadium over Comoros in the first leg of the African Championships (CHAN).

In the interim, Pasuwa had the then Silver Strikers’ mentor Peter Mponda as first assistant coach and Pritchard Mwansa as his second, whom he maintained after he was finally engaged as the Flames’ permanent head coach last month.

Leading the domestic league-based players for the CHAN, Pasuwa has thus cemented his position as the Flames prepare for the second leg on Saturday, March 8 at the same Bingu National Stadium as a home assignment.

Comoros used Malawi as a home leg as they as Confederation of African Football (CAF) certified their stadiums unfit to host international matches.

The Flames just need a draw in the second leg to qualify for the next stage of the qualifiers to meet winners between South Africa and Egypt, who played out a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium also yesterday.

The winner of that final tie will book a place at the final tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors coach and Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets mentor for six years, with whom he won five back-to-back TNM Super League titles and several cup competitions, told the media after the game that he was pleased with the performance of the players.

“The result is a motivation for the players,” Pasuwa is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “We are one step forward to building a strong team.”

His counterpart, Mickidache admitted that the defeat has dampened their hopes of progressing to the second round: ”Malawi are a very good team,” he is quoted as saying. “Our chances are very slim.”

Pasuwa started with: George Chikooka in goals; McDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Lloyd Aaron (replaced by Chawanangwa Gumbo in the 90th), Nickson Mwase, Yankho Singo, Gaddie Chirwa (Timothy Silwimba 84′), Binwell Katinji (Emmanuel Saviel 84′), Alick Lungu, Ephraim Kondowe (Zebron Kalima 63′) and Wisdom Mpinganjira.

Binwell Katinji of Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Chawanangwa Gumbo were late inclusion by Pasuwa some three days ago, alongside Uchizi Vunga (Silver Strikers) and Emmanuel Allan (Moyale Barracks)

A report by Fam.mw indicates that it was an evenly contested affair between the two teams with Comoros controlling the proceedings in the early stages of the match — but the Flames absorbed the early pressure through Nickson Mwase, Alick Lungu, McDonald Lameck and captain Maxwell Paipi.

Within 16 minutes of the game, the Flames has forced their opponents to concede four corners while their first real chance came in the 24th minute but winger Wisdom Mpinganjira was denied by Comoros goalkeeper Youssouf Djawadi.

Few minutes later, Ephraim Kondowe had a chance to put the Flames ahead but his weaker shot went straight into the palms of Djawadi.

But Katinji made his presence felt as he jumped higher and headed into the net Lameck’s cross in the 44th minute of the match for the two teams went for a break with the Flames leading 1-0.

After the break, the Flames continued from where they left in the first half looking for the second goal and after Comoros made a double change in the 61st minute, Pasuwa also introduced Kalima for Kondowe.

Comoros nearly grabbed the equaliser but substitute Botomanga’s effort went wide from close range in the 70th minute and having jilted by this, the Flames fought on that saw Kalima doubling the Flames lead Malawi in the 90th minute when he scored from close range.

After this match, Pasuwa’s technical team will then focus on the Flames next assignments this month, which are against Namibia at home on March 20 and Tunisia away on March 25 as qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers

Then they will travel to Windhoek to meet Namibia on September 1 for the second leg with the other second legs being against Liberia, São Tomé and Equatorial Guinea between October and November 2025.

When unveiling Pasuwa last month as permanent coach, FAM president Fleetwood Haiya indicated the Zimbabwean to lead the Flames to the AfCON 2027 as top priority target while winning, at least, three of the six of the remaining qualifiers of the World Cup 2026™.

Thus before Pasuwa can target the AfCON 2027, his immediate challenge is just to make an impact in current assignments, that has started with the progressive result against Comoros and the expected tie against either South Africa or Egypt.

At the same time, Pasuwa needs to lead the Flames in an impressionable performance of the Group H FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, starting with Namibia and Tunisia, who beat Malawi 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in November 2023.

Before the loss, the Flames beat Liberia 1-0 away and went on to win 3-1 against São Tomé e Principe before losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea.

With 6 points from 4 matches played of two wins and two losses under former coach Patrick Mebedi, the Flames are 4th on the Group H standings, being led by Tunisia at 10 points, followed by Namibia on 2nd place with 8 points and Liberia 3rd with 7 points.



If, by chance, the Flames shall win all their six remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, they shall amass 24 points — thus the race is quite open for the three contenders, Tunisia, Namibia and Malawi.

As a recap, the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams (10).

The top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 in October 2025 shall earn an automatic qualification — while the four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

Since the target is the AfCON 2027, to be jointly hosted by the East African duo of Uganda and Tanzania, Pasuwa has the opportunity to build a stronger squad through remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, which are against very strong opponents — especially Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Liberia.

And if they progress to the CHAN finals in August, his domestic league-based players will be well exposed and strengthened for them to compete for places against Malawi’s foreign based legions.

More highlights in pictures: