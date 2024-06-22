‘There is no joy in being a Vice-President, it is a sacrifice on my personal life for service to the Malawian people’

* As Vice-President, I no longer have to think about myself and family, but I have to be like a Grandfather

* Who constantly thinks about the needs of his children and grandchildren — that is a service

By Tabbu Kitta Kauye, MANA

Newly-sworn in Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Michael Biziwick Usi has vowed to do his best to deliver on the bold development agenda of the country.

Speaking after he took the oath of office at Parliament in Lilongwe yesterday, Usi said serving as Vice-President comes with personal sacrifices: “Some people may think that, by virtue of being Vice-President, I will be enjoying — truth is, there is no joy in any of this, as it is a sacrifice on my personal life for service to the Malawian people.

“As Vice-President, I no longer have to think about myself and family, but I have to be like a Grandfather who constantly thinks about the needs of his children and grandchildren — that is a service.”

Usi has expressed his sadness at taking the oath in the same place where the late Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima’s body laid in state while also expressing gratitude to the late Chilima for first believing in him and making him his running mate in the 2019 presidential elections.

To keep chilima’s legacy and vision alive, Usi has committed to work to the best of his abilities for the success of the country.

Usi also recognised President Lazarus Chakwera, who witnessed the swearing in, for being a pillar and source of strength when Malawians were mourning late Chilima.

He was Minister of Natural Resorces & Climate Change before being appointed to replace the late Chilima, who died in the tragic plane crash in Chikangawa forest on June 10 along with former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and seven others.

The others are Inspector Chisomo Chimaneni and Assistant Commissioner Lucas Kapheni, who were late Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s aide-de-camp (ADC) and guard commander; deputy chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Lapukeni; Chilima’s physician, Dan Kanyemba and crew members pilots Major Selemani Ngwirinji, Major Wales Aidini and aeroplane technician, Major Wales Aidini.

Michael Usi’s political career

On February 6, 2019, Michael Usi joined mainstream politics when late Vice-President Chilima unveiled him as his running mate for UTM Party to contest for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

Prior to this, he had established a popular semi-political movement called ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu,’ which promoted the philosophy of independence and self-sufficiency among Malawians.

Together with Chilima, they campaigned for office ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections and the 2020 presidential re-run, which they won in partnership with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In 2020, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Michael Usi as Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Wildlife whose key accomplishments includes playing a pivotal role in guiding the Ministry in the conceptualization and development of bankable tourism projects aimed at turning Malawi into a bustling tourist destination.

He ensured that the human capital at the Ministry aligned with the MW2063 development agenda and under his guidance, the Ministry facilitated the development of human capital in the tourism industry through investment in training programs at Mzuzu University and the Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT).

In April 2022, the Ministry launched the National Tourism Investment Master Plan — a 20-year investment plan containing 104 projects in tourism hotspots, with 10 having undergone feasibility studies for implementation within 10 years.

Among his accomplishments, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife constructed a fence for the first military museum in the country, located in Zomba, and populated it with military artifacts. This project was made possible with funding from private financiers.

Under Michael Usi, the Ministry set a world record by translocating the largest number of elephants in the world from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park in 2022.

He also implemented various programs to uplift the livelihoods of communities around national game parks, improving the population of game in wildlife conservation areas, and reducing human-animal conflicts.

Through the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), the Ministry pioneered the creation of the Artists Welfare Fund to support the welfare of artists in the country. The fund helps artists access money to fund their projects and assists them in times of need.

The Ministry also worked to improve the earning of royalties by artists, encouraging innovation in their creative works and it created an enabling environment for artists, including the digitization of distribution platforms.

COSOMA extended the payment of royalties to creators of traditional songs beyond those who sing using electric instruments. His Ministry also introduced waivers for international visas to make Malawi competitive as a tourist destination.

Additionally, the Ministry introduced programs to ensure peaceful co-existence between communities and private beach owners along Lake Malawi and he pioneered the commercialization of traditional dances, instilling pride among Malawians in their culture and ensuring that Malawians earn decent incomes by performing their traditional dances, promoting cultural tourism.

Other key accomplishments in the Ministry under his watch include the rehabilitation of the Blantyre Cultural Centre (formerly French Cultural Centre) and the digitization of archive processes such as record-keeping.

The welfare of workers in hotel units was also a focus through the opening of toll-free numbers for registering workplace complaints and strengthening the licensing regime for hotel operators in the country.

Under Usi, the Ministry launched the Chongoni Resource/Training Centre in Dedza and Malepe/Zoa Falls tourist attraction centers, attracting local and international tourists and improving the livelihoods of surrounding communities through training in various crafts.

His vision and plans for the Ministry of Natural Resources & Climate Change also include Malawi’s pathway to economic growth which is often disrupted by climate shocks, leaving millions trapped in a cycle of poverty for decades.

Achieving key milestones on climate change is critical to the attainment of MW2063 and Usi’s vision is to build a team of competent and passionate professionals at the Ministry, focused on aligning operations to the national vision.

He planned to undertake visible steps to jumpstart investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, halt land degradation and forest loss to improve carbon capture and agricultural productivity, and expand safety nets and economic diversification to reduce the number of vulnerable households.

Given Malawi’s narrow fiscal space, the Ministry would seek additional financing from grants and new inflows from the private sector to fund various projects while minimizing transaction costs and finding new development approaches that do not increase public debt.

Michael Usi aims to position Malawians in the driver’s seat for conservation initiatives and limiting climate change’s adverse effects. The desired outcome is for Malawians both in rural and urban areas to benefit from the initiatives. Planting of trees will become a way of life.

Born on December 16, 1968, Michael Usi was attended primary school in Mulanje before being selected to Mulanje Secondary School and then embarked on his tertiary education journey, earning a Diploma in Clinical Medicine from Malamulo Medical College.

He completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration with Andrews University (USA); obtained a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning from the University of Derby; a Master’s Degree in International Development from Andrews University (USA); and the PhD in ‘Development of Strategy for Youth Development Through Education’ from the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom.

An Adventist by faith, Michael Usi is married and has two children and in professional track record includes working for the Adventist Development & Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi for 26 years in various roles, rising to the position of Country Director.

As Director, he was responsible for the organization’s growth in program profiles ranging from education, HIV/Aids and youth empowerment.

He is also a playwright and actor famously known for his role as ‘Dr. Manga’ in the film Dr. Manga. In the absence of national TV in Malawi, he gained popularity through radio plays on MBC Radio 1 trending as Manganya.

He began making feature films centered on topical issues in Malawi, reflecting the social and political realities facing Malawians. He was also the director of the MBC TV series Tikuferanji (Why Are We Dying).

He is involved in efforts to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for its growth. In 2005, Michael Usi addressed the European Union Parliament as an expert in community development.

In 2010, he made an appearance at the Malawi Washington Association (MWA) Extravaganza 2010 panel discussion hosted by the MWA at the Malawian Embassy in Washington, DC, where he discussed the history of the Malawian film industry and his ideas on its expansion.

Among his film works are:

1. Living on Perfume

Filmed in 2009 on location in Malawi and Burundi, the film details conditions in Malawian prisons and the Malawian penal system. It also explores politics and love throughout its four episodes.

The film features an international cast of Australian, British, Malawian, and Swedish actors. Local artists featured include Ruth Simika, Augustine Mauwa, Deus Sandramu, and Gift Namachekecha.

2. International Cook

Filmed in 2010 on location in the Washington, DC Metro area, this film tells the story of a man trying to settle in the US with a visitor’s visa.

It features Americans Clare Johnson and Brendon Mitchell and Malawian Albert Kazako.

3. Tikuferanji (Why Are We Dying)

A series that enlightens Malawians about HIV/Aids and encourages healthy love and good sexual reproductive health.

In 2008, Michael Usi received an award for Outstanding Service to Youth Ministries Using Theatre from the West Central Africa Division, Nigeria.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express