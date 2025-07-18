There is indeed need to preserve Mulanje Mountain to maintain its new status of UNESCO World Heritage Site

* As its bauxite mining by Akaswiri Mineral Resources might undermine its natural value and importance to global biodiversity

* The government touts the bauxite mining as among 7 others earmarked to position Malawi to become the largest exporter in the sector

* Estimates show that mineral exports between 2026 and 2030 would average US$3 billion per annum under the best case scenario—RBM Deputy Governor

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Deputy Governor, Kisu Simwaka posted on his official Facebook account on July 1 that government’s ongoing investments are concentrated on commercial agriculture, energy, manufacturing, tourism and mining sectors — which “are expected to boost economic activities and increase export earnings”.

He indicated that mining is positioned to become the largest export sector within the next five years and that currently, seven projects are moving ahead to start operations — which are:

(i) Uranium by Lotus Resources Ltd at Kayerekera in Karonga (Sep 2025);

(ii) Niobium by Globe Metals and Mining at Kanyika in Mzimba (Feb 2026);

(iii) Rutile deposits by Sovereign Metals Ltd at Kasiya in Lilongwe (Nov 2027);

(iv) Rare earth by Mkango Resources at Songwe hill in Phalombe (Sept 2027);

(v) Rare earth by Mkango Resources Ltd at Kangankunde in Balaka (Jan 2028);

(vi) Graphite deposits by Sovereign Metals Ltd at Malingunde Lilongwe (March 2028);

(vii); Heavy mineral sands by MAWEI Mining at Makanjira in Mangochi (Jan 2029); and

(viii) Bauxite by Akaswiri Mineral Resources in Mulanje.

He analysed that “estimates show that mineral exports between 2026 and 2030 would average US$3 billion per annum under the best case scenario but we need to draw lessons from the past [that] despite possessing a lot of mineral deposits, we haven’t managed to take advantage of our mineral wealth and convert it for the benefit of Malawians”.

“This sector has faced exploitation, mainly by foreigners. Strengthening the institutional and governance frameworks that manage these resources is a good place to start.

“Transparency can help increase accountability and ensure that these resources are harnessed for the benefit of all Malawians,” he said this before Mulanje Mountain, the site for Akaswiri Mineral Resources Bauxite mining project, was declared as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

In reacting to the major milestone, Lake Chilwa Basin Management Trust (LCBMT) contended that while the designation of Mulanje Mountain as a World Heritage Site marks a major achievement, “it also brings an added layer of responsibility towards its preservation to maintain its new status”.

Thus, the government should be torn between a rock and a hard place since Mulanje is also being touted as a hot tourists’ destination by establishing an Integrated Cable Car Resort in Mulanje — as reported by Simwaka on July 1.

Simwaka joined many others who observe that Malawi offers great potential for the tourism sector as foreign exchange earner, giving examples of popular tourist attractions include Nyika plateau, Kasungu National Park, Majete Game Reserve, Zomba Plateau, Mulanje Mountain and Lake Malawi National Park in Mangochi.

Simwaka took cognizance that Lake Malawi National Park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site “due to its unique fish species” and that the government has in pipeline projects that include development of an integrated resort at Cape Maclear, which is adjacent to Lake Malawi National Park.

Soon after the announcement of Mulanje Mountain a World Heritage Site made at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting held on July 11 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, the Lake Chilwa Basin Management Trust (LCBMT) maintained that “prestigious designation underscores the mountain’s exceptional natural value and importance to global biodiversity”.

And in joining the nation to celebrate this landmark accolade, the LCBMT warned that “under international law and UNESCO guidelines, activities such as mining and unchecked development within the designated area are subject to strict oversight”.

“The protections call for vigilance and coordination among stakeholders to ensure compliance and safeguard the mountain’s integrity,” said LCBMT chairperson, Dr. Clement Chilima in a statement.





Thus the LCBMT recommends for “transparent and inclusive governance of the heritage zone; strengthened community-based monitoring and reporting mechanisms and alignment of traditional stewardship practices with formal conservation frameworks”.

LCBMT also calls for “comprehensive campaigns to ensure all stakeholders understand the significance and obligations of World Heritage status” — while emphasising that this recognition should be celebrated “not only with pride, but also with responsibility and resolve”.

“Mount Mulanje’s legacy is now part of humanity’s shared heritage — it must be protected with vigilance, accountability, and enduring respect,” said Chilima, who further said the accolade is “a well deserved recognition of Mulanje Mountain’s ecological richness and cultural significance” and that the “historic milestone reflects tireless dedication of local communities, conservation advocates, and government partners — who have safeguarded the mountain’s legacy across generations”.





LCBMT particularly applauded the pivotal role of the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT) in collaboration with the Department of Forestry, “whose sustained leadership, technical expertise, and community engagement have been instrumental in securing this recognition”.

“The commitment to protecting biodiversity, supporting local livelihoods and shaping sound management practices exemplifies the stewardship required to preserve a site of such global value,” said Chilima.

Meanwhile, Coordination Union for Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE) reported on its official Facebook page before UNESCO’s declaration that a coalition of national and district-based CSOs “established a committee that will spearhead advocacy efforts aimed at conserving the Mulanje Mountain”.

The initiative, according to CURE, “seeks to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, local communities, the media, and the general public — amid growing concerns over proposed bauxite mining activities on the mountain.

The CSOs coalition sees this project threatening the integrity of the ecosystem and poses potential health risks to the mountain’s status of unique biodiversity, including endemic species and distinct geological features, which make it a vital hub for tourism.

CURE also reported that Mulanje District Council invited the CSOs to participate in environmental & social impact assessment (ESIA) consultations for the proposed bauxite mining project on the Linje and Lichenya plateaus of the mountain.

“Discussions focused on the anticipated risks, environmental impacts, and proposed mitigation measures,” said the report. “The mining company, Akatsiwiri Mineral Resources Limited, has engaged Bigpot Consulting to conduct the ESIA in accordance with regulations set by the Malawi Environment Protection Authority, which require environmental assessments for all projects with potential ecological impacts.”

CURE quotes Rasheed Malandula — Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) branches coordinator — emphasising the importance of united action, saying: “We must stand in solidarity to protect the Mount Mulanje Biosphere Reserve from degradation. Mining activities would have devastating effects on the mountain’s ecosystem and biodiversity.”

The CSO-led initiative is being chaired and supported by the WESM, which includes a wide range of organisations such as CURE, Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy, Malawi Environment Endowment Trust, WeForest, One Acre Fund, Children of Hope, Point of Progress, Mulanje Youth Organisation, and the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust.

“As efforts to conserve Mount Mulanje intensify, civil society is calling for transparency, inclusive consultation, and the prioritisation of long-term environmental sustainability over short-term economic gain.

“The mountain stands not only as a symbol of Malawi’s natural beauty but also as a lifeline for the thousands who depend on its resources.”

The call by the LCBMT for responsible stewardship of Mulanje Mountain as a World Heritage Site, should be considered by the government over Akatsiwiri Mineral Resources’s bauxite mining investment.

Much as the project is destined for greater strides as an forex earner, plans that the government has for the Integrated Cable Car Resort might be affected such that foreign tourists might not be interested of a mountain if its status as a World Heritage Site would be revoked for flouting international law and UNESCO guidelines as regards to mining activities and unchecked development within the designated area, which are now “subject to strict oversight”.

On its part, the Malawi Tourism Council described the UNESCO declaration as a “long-awaited recognition which is not just a national win, but a regional triumph — affirming Mulanje’s outstanding natural, cultural, and scientific value to humanity”.

“Let’s preserve, promote, and protect it for generations to come,” says Malawi Tourism Council — adding that the majestic Mulanje Mountain as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, joins Lake Malawi National Park and Chongoni Rock Art “as Malawi’s global treasures”.