Theme for Financial Market Dealers Association conference is centred on MW2063 Pillar 1 of agricultural productivity & commercialisation

By Duncan Mlanjira

The theme for this year’s Financial Market Dealers Association (FIMDA) annual conference has been arrived at taking cognizance that for Malawi’s flailing economy to recover and meet the aspirations of the MW2063 national vision, there is need to focus its attention to agriculture, which is the backbone of this country’s economy.

The theme is in line with MW2063 Implementation Plan MIP-1 Pillar 1 agricultural productivity and commercialization — thus the: ‘The Role of Financial Markets in the Attainment of MIP-1 Pillar 1: agricultural productivity and commercialization.

This was said on Wednesday by FIMDA publicity secretary, Yamikani Bobe when the institution received K2 million from CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) — their first financial support from the corporate world.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are so appreciative of the generous sponsorship from CDHIB and your ongoing devotion to our mission at FIMDA to promote financial inclusion for all Malawians,” he said.

“Your benevolent sponsorship will go a long way to ensure a successful lake conference,” he said, while applauding CDHIB for being the first organisation to respond to their call for partnership.

“As you are aware, not only is CDHIB a key player in the financial sector but is the only investment bank in Malawi and have played crucial roles in, among others, capital reorganization, valuations, de-mergers and divestures, financial planning, to mention a few.

“Hence, CDHIB is a key stakeholder for FIMDA and one of the experts as guest speaker is Mr. Thoko Mkavea, the deputy Chief Executive Officer for DCEO CDH Investment Bank — who is a renowned expert in his field and will bring along the much need wealth of knowledge to the conference.”

The conference’s keynote speaker is National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General, Thomas Munthali — who leads the MW2063 planners and is expected to share implementation aspects of the attainment of MIP-1 Pillar 1: Agricultural productivity & commercialisation.

“We are expecting over 100-plus delegates and look forward to the engagement, that will prosper Malawi to recovery,” Bobe said of the conference that draws its members from foreign exchange, MM markets, pension fund managers and capital markets, among others.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, CDHIB Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka said they decided to support the conference as a partner, saying the bank appreciates the role FIMDA plays “in enabling markets and addressing pertinent issues that affect forex exchange dealing, money market, fixed income, equity instruments and more in Malawi’s financial market”.

Mafuleka emphasized that the conference and its theme are relevant as it will provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss and come up with action plans on how the financial market can improve the country’s flailing economy nation — “on top of what is already being done, in sharing knowledge and recommending strategies that will create a more vibrant financial market in Malawi”.

“We are committed to helping businesses to grow and we are confident that the deliberations at the conference will help the association to grow and help participants to brainstorm on how to address financial market challenges, enhance our financial markets, and ultimately assist our economy to grow.”

He further said CDHIB is committed to supporting partnerships and investing in initiatives providing education and national growth prospects.

“We believe our support towards the conference will help the association to grow and help participants to brainstorm and ultimately assist our economy to grow through MW2063 first 10-year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) Pillar 1 — focusing on optimization of agriculture productivity and commercialization with an emphasis on a diversification program, that will promote sustainable economic growth.”

President Lazarus Chakwera, who is in the US for United Nations General Assembly, held a round table engagement with Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu, where he said he was optimistic to establish more mega farms to achieve what is expected in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) despite the challenges Malawi is currently facing.

He called for collective effort with stakeholders to prioritize agriculture modernization as a catalyst of food security as Malawi is fostering on establishment of mega farms as one way of boosting productivity.

He is quoted by Malawi News Agency (MANA) as saying: “Mega farms have the potential to transform Malawi’s economic growth if supported fully by the human resource capacity enhancing resource mobilization, improving agricultural practices as well as addressing issues that limit productivity.”

He assured the FAO team that Malawi has put in place mechanisms that will improve farming productivity as one way of improving food security amidst challenges of disasters and crisis.

The FAO team assured Malawi of its continued support adding that the organization is pleased with developing ways of the establishment of mega farms to defeat hunger.

The round table discussion was focused on new approaches and innovations that can assist and promote food security in Malawi.