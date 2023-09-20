Theatre for a Change impresses Malawian High Commissioner to UK Bisika

* Theatre for a Change received a grant from the Commonwealth Foundation



By Kondwani Magombo & Sarah Munthali, MANA

Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Dr. Thomas Bisika says he is impressed with the advocacy project that Theatre for a Change (TFAC) is implementing in the country with funding from the Commonwealth Foundation.

Bisika, who is back home for a holiday, said this today when he visited Theatre for a Change offices in Area 3, Lilongwe, to appreciate the organisation’s activities in the implementation of the Advocacy Project, which is aimed at promoting comprehensive health service delivery for women involved in sex work.

The High Commissioner said as a member of the Commonwealth Foundation Board, his visit was necessary so that he appreciates the organisation’s efforts, first hand.

“Theatre for a Change received a grant from the Commonwealth Foundation, and I sit on the Board in my capacity as Malawi High Commissioner to the UK.

“So, since I’m in Malawi, I thought of paying them a visit to appreciate what they’re doing,” Bisika said in an interview during the visit, adding: “Having done so, I’m confident that they’re going to deliver on the project which we have given them some resources for.

Bisika encouraged Theatre for a Change members to make the project impactful so as to create more chances of accessing further grants for future projects.

The institution’s chairperson, Bob Ngaiyaye described Bisika’s visit as an “energiser” to the organisation in its efforts to ensure that minority groups — such as women involved in sex work and people with disabilities — access necessary health services, among other rights.

Ngaiyaye assured the High Commissioner that the funding would be used prudently and that it would, also, improve and consolidate most of the programmes that are already being implemented.

“We value the High Commissioner’s visit, and we hope that this will be an opener to more funding in future,” said Ngaiyaye, adding: “This project is very crucial as it is dealing with the rights of minority groups such as sex workers and people with disabilities.

“We have noted in our work that the rights of sex workers are being neglected and abused in most cases; so we want them to have access to health services, among others.”

The Advocacy Project’s grant amount is £30,000 (over K40 million) for one year and the TFAC organisation will be working with the Ministry of Health in its implementation.

The High Commissioner’s interface with TFAC was spiced with performances, through which the organisation showcased how they address pressing issues affecting the minority groups as regards abuse of their rights, and access to health and other relevant services.

TFAC was established in 2007 and it has contributed positively to the country’s development for over 15 years, offering solutions to social challenges affecting the public.