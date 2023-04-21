The Word of God brings hope among prison inmates—CCAP Blantyre Synod

The inmates who have been trained in theology

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP) has graduated 36 inmates from Chichiri and Mulanje prisons who have been trained in theology, saying the Church realises that the Word of God brings hope among inmates.

At the graduation ceremony, Blantyre Synod’s deputy General Secretary, Rev. Baxton Maulidi said the year-long training was organised to equip the inmates with theological knowledge to help minister the Word of God to their fellow inmates and beyond.

He emphasized that “people who are behind bars are not outcasts”, adding that the fact that they are in jail “doesn’t mean they are condemned”.

“We know that they are there to be reformed into more responsible citizens of our land and indeed faithful members of the church and the Word of God is key as it gives them hope.”

Rev. Maulidi, therefore, said the training of the inmates will be very pivotal to their fellow inmates as they will be encouraging them that there is still hope through the Word of God.

“Inmates spend lonely and miserable moments — condemning themselves over what happened for them to end up in prison and this is the time that they need the Word of God most.”

The deputy General Secretary — who is also Ambassador for Economic Justice & Accountability for All-African Council of Churches (AACC) — further urged the inmates to desist from same-sex acts and take a lead in advising fellow inmates against such unnatural behaviour.

The training, which was organised by the Theological Education Department of the Synod, was done with sponsorship from Dr. David Shebino and Joel Shebino — who are the Synod’s partners from Canada and were present during the graduation ceremony.

Shebino encouraged the inmates to remain steadfast in the Lord for He who begun the work in them will still be there to complete it (Phillipians 1:6) and be productive citizens when they leave the prison.

Taking his turn the Director of Theological Education by Extension, Rev. Mitengo urged the trained inmates to practice what they have been taught and be doers of the Word of God.

The Synod has always been compassionate to inmates as it recently also provided water facilities at Zomba and Domasi Prisons.