The Village @ Mandevu Farm has organised a marathon of events for Festive Season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Traditional dances, live band performances, dancing competitions, egg and sack races, sumptuous traditional foods are some of the activities that The Village @ Mandevu Farm has on offer for the Festive Season.

Located between Malosa and Machinga along the Zomba-Lilongwe/Mangochi Road, The Village @ Mandevu Farm’s mouth-watering menu for Christmas Day as well New Year’s Day include traditional meals offering Chigwada, Zipokolo, nyama yotendera, smoked Bombe, Zikanyanga, Thelele, Chilembwe, Nkhunda, Zinzili and others.

The traditional dances on show include M’bwiza, Gologolo, Makanja, Nyani as well as live performance by Mandevu Farm Band.

The Mandevu Farm Band as well as its hot DJs started their performances on Saturday everyday till December 26 and will also be on show on New Year’s Eve on which The Village has organised what executive director, Dr. Leonard Kalindekafe promises to be amazing fireworks to herald the New Year 2020.

All these treats are tailor made as a family outing since The Village has also organised children’s entertainment through Jumping Castle and Slides.

The Village @ Mandevu Farm is home and paradise for executive accommodation, conferences, farm-fresh traditional foods, ecotourism with traditional music and dances as order of the day.

The Farm, ideal place as a stopover for motorists traveling to and from Zomba, also offers nature trailing for game viewing as well as catering for special children’s entertainment.

Kalindekafe, known by his nickname of Mandevu because of his knack for always keeping a huge beard, said the farm opened in 2006 before he decided to add on a bar, restaurant and accommodation services in 2009.

“After constructing conference facilities three years ago, the Farm opened an executive hostel type accommodation targeting low income guests and backpackers.

“We have also opened a camp site where we provide guided farm tours and we will soon start providing tours to Zomba Mountain and also Liwonde National Park,” Mandevu said.

Mandevu Integrated Fam Aquaculture and Ecotourism Centre (MIFAEC) was established with an overall goal of contributing towards the developmental efforts of the Government of Malawi and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We serve healthy food and promote the well-being of people by building our existence on our integrated farm that ensures environmental conversation, poverty alleviation and food security for the community around the farm and beyond,” Mandevu said.