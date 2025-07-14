‘The silence of CSOs from protecting public interest and holding leaders accountable is not neutrality but complicity’—economic analyst Dr. Kadyampakeni

Outgoing EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach expressed disappointment over low levels of fighting corruption

* President Chakwera’s promise of transformation, accountability and servant leadership has failed on every front

* Where is the mobilisation of citizens to demand explanation from the President who was supported by Malawians because of his rhetoric to fight corruption?

By Duncan Mlanjira

When development partners openly declare that President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has failed miserably in the fight against corruption, the statement was expected to be received with “a chorus of demands for accountability from all corners of society — but instead, we are met with a disturbing silence.

This has been observed by Canada-based Malawian economic analyst, Dr. James Kadyampakeni in response to outgoing European Union (EU) Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach sentiments that the fight against corruption has not improved despite the support of the development partners.

In an interview with the Times Group last week at the end of his four-year tenure of office, Skinnebach said development partners could only support existing initiatives in the fight against corruption but now, the ball has been left in the hands of Malawians to change the trajectory.

He is quoted as saying there is nobody in the country who was leading by example to fight corruption, with an emphasis that public money that is supposed to fund schools and to provide adequate medicine in hospitals is disappearing from the social sector and going to corruption — “this is a disaster for Malawi.

He pointed out that the authorities at the high level are not successfully acting on big corruption cases: “So, there is nobody leading by excellence — there is nobody who can claim that they are doing what is necessary to fight corruption.”

Thus Kadyampakeni maintains that it was expected of the civil society organisations (CSOs) to react to this stance from the development partners, saying: “Rights groups, whose mandate is to protect the public interest and hold leaders accountable, are noticeably muted.

“Where are the urgent press briefings? Where is the public pressure? Where is the mobilisation of citizens to demand explaination from the President who was supported by Malawians because of his rhetoric to fight corruption?

“Corruption is not an abstract issue — it is felt in every empty hospital shelf, every unpaid teacher, every stalled development project. It is the reason our young people are without jobs, our roads are in disrepair, the economynisbin quagmire and our country’s future feels uncertain.

“The silence from rights groups is not neutrality it is complicity,” said Kadyampakeni, while also blaming silence from the opposition and the aspiring presidential candidates.

“This is the moment to rise not just to seek votes, but to show leadership. Yet most remain comfortably silent — perhaps waiting for their turn at the table instead of fighting for the people who sit outside the gates.

“We cannot allow this silence to continue. Citizens are suffering. We are all watching in disbelief at the deafenning silence. If civil society and political leaders will not stand up now, when will they?

“Dr Chakwera promised transformation, accountability, and servant leadership but he has failed on every front. Instead of delivering real change, his presidency has been marked by broken promises, rampant nepotism, corruption tolerance, and indecisive and reactionary leadership.

“The hope he inspired has turned into deep disappointment. Malawi deserves better than empty rhetoric we need bold, principled, and results-driven leadership,” he said.

It’s not the first time for the EU envoy Skinnebach to speak about the high level of corruption. He made the same sentiments soon after he took office when he engaged members of Nyika Media Club in Mzuzu in June 2022, saying corruption was a very big obstacle for development for Malawi.

Ambassador Skinnebach was then reacting to President Chakwera address to the nation on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report resulting in among other things, firing the Inspector General of Police, suspending the State House Chief of Staff and withholding delegated powers for former Vice-President, late Saulos Chilima.

He made exactly same observation he made in 2022 that “corruption is stealing means away from the health facilities that Malawians deserve; corruption is stealing money from the education system that Malawians deserve and corruption is stealing funds from public services in general, that Malawians need, including infrastructure”.

“I think any steps forward in the fight against corruption are more valuable,” he had said, and when asked if he thought EU had done enough in helping to develop the country, Skinnebach said Malawians had a lot do before development partners can come in.

“We need to continuously improve our coordination, improve the capacities of government, and improve in rightful values — namely transparency, democracy, accountability, human rights and rule of law. But the question should be; have Malawians done enough for their country?”

Meanwhile, at the commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day 2025 at Traditional Authority (T/A) Kawere’s Court in Mchinji on Friday; under the theme; ‘Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption’, the ACB reports that “participants reflected on how corruption steals fairness and respect from everyday life”.

“Citizens shared their concerns openly, and officials committed to listening and acting,” reports the ACB on its official Facebook page, adding that the take away home message was “to speak out and report corruption, refuse to offer or take bribes, join anti-corruption clubs and citizen forums and to teach children the power of honesty”.

“The message was clear — the fight starts at home, and together we can build a fairer Malawi,” says the ACB, adding that the participants were urged “to stand united for integrity, transparency, and accountability”.

The event was graced by District Commissioner, Lucia Chidalengwa, T/A Kawere and other distinguished guests, whose emphasis that “fighting corruption is everyone’s responsibility”.

Ahead of the commemoration, ACB Director General, Hillary Chilomba told the media at the press conference that they have established a mobile digital application dedicated to making corruption reporting easier and more secure.

“As the Anti-Corruption Bureau steps boldly into the digital age, we have introduced Malawi’s first-ever mobile application, ACB-Connect,” he told the media, adding that the app allows users to report suspected corruption cases anytime and from anywhere.

He assured that the system guarantees user privacy and confidentiality — adding that the launch of ACB-Connect marks a significant step in empowering citizens to take a frontline role in the fight against corruption.

He underscored the importance of transparency and integrity among public officers and authorities as critical tools in combating corruption and promoting good governance in Malawi.

“We urge public officers and all citizens to take part in reporting corruption and upholding integrity to build a transparent Malawi,” Chilomba said, while emphasising that the ACB is determined to tackle corruption in all forms — across government departments and institutions.

He pointed out that corruption is a major barrier to national development and economic progress and stressed that ACB’s efforts are guided by the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which promotes citizen participation in fighting corruption.

Chilomba further appealed to the media to play an active watchdog role by reporting corruption cases promptly to law enforcement authorities so that culprits face the law.

Highlighting recent ACB efforts, Chilomba indicated that duty bearers had successfully exposed high-level corruption within the Department of Immigration, particularly involving the rising demand for passports.

He said the exposure follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ACB and the department in 2023 which aims to root out corruption and improve service delivery.