The race on as Dedza Dynamos halt title rampaging Nyasa Big Bullets in their tracks

* Pasuwa started with a changed side from the side that won the FAM NBS Charity Shield 2024

* He stared with Gomezgani Chirwa, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Kenyan Clyde Senanji

* Replaced by Nickson Nyasulu, Yamikani Mologeni, Blessings Mpokera, Babatinde Adepoju and Precious Phiri

Maravi Express

A goal from Nyasa Big Bullets’ super sub, Ephraim Kondowe in the 37th minute and an equalizer from Dedza Dynamos just after the hour mark of the TNM Super League 2024 season opener at Dedza Stadium yesterday, stopped the trophy rampaging People’s Team in their tracks as they eye their 18th title.

Kondowe replaced injured Maxwell Phodo in the 25th minute at 0-0 and 12 minutes later broke the deadlock while Dedza Dynamos equalized through Promise Kamwendo.

A report on nyasabigbullets.com indicate that Coach of the Year 2023, Kalisto Pasuwa’s side, who led the defending champions to a quadruple of titles last season — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Airtel Top 8 inaugural Castel Challenge Cup and the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield — started with a changed side from the side that won the FAM NBS Charity Shield 2024.

He replaced Nickson Nyasulu, Yamikani Mologeni, Blessings Mpokera, Babatinde Adepoju and Precious Phiri with Gomezgani Chirwa, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Kenyan Clyde Senanji.

He also gave new signing, Zimbabwean Ronald Chitiyo his debut when he made some substitutions in the 70th minute replacing Mwaungulu along side Nkhoma, Aaron and Chrispin Mapemba.

The match report said Pasuwa’s men took some time to settle down and when they did, mostly using the right wings through Chikumbutso Salima, who was causing problems against his opponent Frank Chikefenji but all his dangerous passes into the area met Justice Chihoma who was solid at the back of the hosts

Mwaungulu then forced the best from Dedza’s goalkeeper Donnex Mwakasinga who stopped a powerful shot in the 10th minute — his first save of the game and Mwakasinga was also called to action in the 17th when he had to cut off a pass from Mwaungulu that nearly found Salima at the far end.

The defending champions were dealt a massive blow when Phodo got injured and his replacement, Kondowe — picking up from his last season’s top form — made an instant impact when he tapped in from a rebound after Mwaungulu’s long range strike was fumbled by Mwakasinga.

After the break, the Bullets created another goal scoring chance through Nkhoma who exchanged passes with Mwaungulu but the wing forward blasted his effort over the bar from close range.

Against the run of play, Dedza Dynamos leveled the score after Mwakasinga caught Chirwa and Senanji napping forcing Innocent Nyasulu to leave his lines in desperate need to clear the danger but the new goalkeeper’s timing was poor as Chifunira Mpinganjira got the better of him as he laid the ball to Kamwendo who wasted no time to fire straight at goal for the equaliser.

Bullets could have restored their lead in the 67th minute when Mwaungulu found Salima inside the penalty box but his attempt was saved by Mwakasinga, who continued to make fantastic saves and his heroics earned him the Man of Match award.

In other games, debutantes FOMO — coached by Nyasa Big Bullets’ international legend, Gilbert Chirwa — beat Bangwe All Stars 1-0 at Mulanje Park through a goal scored by Hassan Luwembe in the 76th minute, while Moyale overcame fellow military side MAFCO 2-1 through

Charles Nkhoma (75′) and Bernard Chimaimba (36′) with the consolation goal from Raphael Phiri (88′).

Silver Strikers were at home beating Chitipa 2-0 through Adiel Kaduya (41′) and Binwell Katinji (54′).

The games continue this afternoon as Mighty Wanderers host Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium followed by debutants Creck Sporting at Nankhaka against Mighty Tigers; Mzuzu City Hammers v Civil Service United and Rookies Baja City v Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.