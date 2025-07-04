The Queens who left riveting legacy at past WAfCON finals

* 2004–Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria); 2006–Portia Modise (South Africa); 2008–Genoveva Añonma (Equatorial Guinea); 2010–Stella Mbachu (Nigeria); 2012-Genoveva Añonma (Equatorial Guinea); 2014: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria); 2016–Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné (Cameroon); 2018–Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa); 2022–Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Maravi Express

As the curtains rise in Rabat, for the kick off of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 (WAfCON) tomorrow, the biggest celebration of women’s football on the continent is about to unveil the 10th Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Introduced in 2004 for the first time, the fight for Best Player of the Competition has seen the emergence of a queen — a player above the rest, capable of turning a tournament around — and Morocco is yet to produce scenes of dazzling revelations and individual triumphs. Each edition has seen the.

Perpetua Nkwocha, the First Empress

For the first time, the award went to Nigerian, Perpetua Nkwocha after she completely dominated with an elegance in which she scored nine goals.

But her story did not end there — the Nigerian striker also claimed the 2006 (seven goals) and 2010 (11 goals) editions, confirming her status as a living legend of the tournament.

Thus, the 6-time African champion and four-time African Player of the Year, Nkwocha left an indelible mark on continental women’s football.

2006-2012: The Dance of New Stars

Behind Nigeria’s dominance, other nations began to show their talents. In 2006, Portia Modise from South Africa received the trophy for Best Player of the Competition.

Two years later, Genoveva Añonma exploded onto the scene — the Equatorial Guinean scored six goals in 2008 and won this coveted title. She did it again in 2012.

In 2010, Stella Mbachu, another Super Falcons star, was honoured for her exploits at the continental stage.

Oshoala, the Heiress

Asisat Oshoala is the story of a perfectly executed passing of the torch as in 2014, she succeeded Nkwocha in the hearts of Nigerian fans.

Voted WAfCON Player of the Year that year, she became the new face of Nigeria. In 2016, she scored six goals and added another WAfCON to her list of achievements.

But it was alongside her decorated career at club level in Europe at the time in La Liga with FC Barcelona, that made her a superstar. A six-time African champion and six-time African Player of the Year, Oshoala is no longer just a continental star — she is a global icon.

Cameroon roars, South Africa sparkles

In 2016, it was Cameroon’s turn to see one of the Indomitable Lionesses shine — through Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné, whose radiant zeal and technical accuracy, led her team to the final and left with the title of Best Player of the Tournament.

But in 2018, the spotlight returned to South Africa. Thembi Kgatlana, a fiery attacker, caused a sensation — Best Player, Best Scorer, and then African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards.

It was a dream year for the woman who embodies a liberated, ambitious, and uninhibited generation.

Chebbak, the Moroccan Star

In 2022, on home soil, Morocco put up a rise scripted in greatness by reaching the final. Supported by the crowd and a cohesive team, Ghizlane Chebbak lit up the competition.

Scorer, passer, leader — she was everywhere. The tournament’s MVP, she symbolised the blossoming of a thriving Moroccan football scene, already qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and determined to no longer play second fiddle.

So the stage is set for new individual brilliance that would add to the iconic moments that have defined the tournament’s rich history — and top players to watch include Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who is a standout attacker and Olympic scorer.

She poses a constant threat up front while Nigeria’s squad is anchored by former CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Chiamaka Nnadozie in goals, plus attacking talent such as another decorated CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala — thus the Falcons remain a potent force.

Alongside Tagnaout, Morocco’s forward Sanaa Mssoudy and a robust midfield give the Atlas Lionesses home-ground momentum while South Africa’s grit is in team resilience of tight and disciplined defending — coupled with a growing confidence in their attack.

The 2022 edition’s final match between Morocco and the eventual champions, South Africa, is one to remember as it recorded a landmark 50,000 capacity at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Never before had a WAfCON final drawn such a massive audience inside a single stadium but it did on July 23, 2022 — a charged and electric atmosphere in a packed stadium, which was an unprecedented turnout in the history of African women’s football.

“What I experienced that night is something I will never forget,” Atlas Lionesses captain Ghizlane Chebbak, who was later named Player of the Tournament, told CAFonline. “The energy from the crowd, the songs, the flags… It was beautiful, it was powerful,” recalled.

That evening, the 50,000 hearts beat in unison, driven by the hope of seeing Morocco claim its first continental title. Under the guidance of Reynald Pedros, the Moroccan side had already made history by becoming the first North African nation to reach the WAfCON final.

But standing in their way were the determined Banyana Banyana of South Africa, led by Hildah Magaia and head coach Desiree Ellis, also eyeing a maiden crown.

What followed was a gripping, hard-fought contest but in the end, it was South Africa who emerged victorious, edging Morocco 2-1 thanks to a brace from Magaia.

Despite the heartbreak, Morocco walked away from the tournament with pride. The team had proven that women’s football could rally entire nations, ignite emotion, and inspire lasting change.

“What we witnessed in 2022 went beyond football. It was a movement — a celebration of women’s football, a turning point for our continent,” Desiree Ellis said after the final.

As the 2024 edition approaches, the image of a packed stadium in Rabat still echoes across African football. It stands as a powerful reminder that WAfCON has entered a new era — driven by passionate fans, inspiring players, and unstoppable momentum for recognition and growth.

Morocco, as hosts, are ready to write a new chapter — whose team are Group A alongside Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo.

The Atlas Lionesses’ stern test will particularly be from Zambia, who finished in third-place in 2022 and shone at the Olympic Games — while Senegal are improving with DR Congo side returning with more vigour.

Council for Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) is represented by reigning champions South Africa alongside Botswana, who are in Group B up against powerhouses Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria.

Described as the ‘fireworks group’ of South Africa, Ghana, Mali and Tanzania,

(Group C), it promises high drama as Ghana returns after absences; Mali to challenge confidently, with Tanzania making their comeback to the finals while South Africa are favourites as reigning champions but must be wary.

SuperSport will beam live all the matches on DStv and GOtv — under the banner; ‘Here for Her’ — which is championing the rise of women’s football with unmatched coverage.

“Expect expert pre-match analysis, dynamic camera angles, engaging post-match banter, insightful talk shows, and world-class commentary that will bring every thrilling moment to life like never before,” says SuperSport.

Group winners, runners-up, and the two best third-placed teams will progress to the quarterfinals in the run up to the final, whose stakes are high — not only WAfCON glory, but also vital momentum building toward the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifiers.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express