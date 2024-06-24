The political arrests that keep occurring in Malawi have economic consequences

* There is need to be cautious of the image the country is creating, as some news of the arrests are attracting international attention

By Chifipa Mhango, Chief Economist @ Don Consultancy Group

The Malawi Government, through its security agencies, should take a self reflection of their actions of the regular political arrest occurring in the country, as these have economic consequences.

For some of us who work and support investment initiatives on the African continent, we have a clear understanding of the risk concerns. The adherence to rule of law, political freedom and expression, if seen to be suppressed, may create a negative image of how investors view a country, and if it falls on the negative side of the risk assessment, then the decision points to a “no go area” for investment.

Part of the work of agencies like ours, The Don Consultancy Group is to offer country risk assessment services for international firms that have an interest in investing in different sectors on the African continent.

It is, therefore, imperative that Malawi presents itself well on the international platform and landscape, which is already very competitive in attracting investors.

As a nation that has had Investment Forums both in Lilongwe and Johannesburg, South Africa in recent times, the country cannot afford to lose any ground on that effort due to “reckless” actions from state security agents.

There is need to be cautious of the image the country is creating, as some news of the arrests are attracting international attention.

Malawi economy is facing enormous challenges to sustain a high level of economic growth rate that can support job creation, deal with forex challenges, creating a strong domestic revenue base and foreign investment levels that are relatively low among others.

Any misplaced actions that borders around suppression of freedom and elements of injustice, creates an impression of doubt for potential investors.

It has to be understood that a country is viewed and judged by investors on how it treats its own citizens first, and such are also benchmarks for whether an environment is conducive for foreign investors or not.

It only takes a reoccurring of a pattern of events for a “perception” to stand as a norm in a country.

In a country-risk assessment models, various parameters are applied to which the rule of law and political stability are also paramount in the weighting process.

I, therefore, would like to advice the Malawi Government to pay attention to the consequences of the state security agencies’ actions of regular arrests of its own citizens and how the country is viewed from the investment perceptive.

* The author, Chifipa Mhango is Director of Economic Research & Strategy at Don Consultancy Group in South Africa and is responding to the recent arrest of Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua and civil advocate Bon Kalindo — on suspicion that they published some “inflammatory social media posts which are full of innuendos and insinuations in a form of voice notes and contain criminal elements as seen through the lens of the Eletronic Transactions and Cuber Secirity Act (2016)”.

A public notice issued by Malawi Police Service’s spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the “incendiary posts have the potential to incite the public into violence and disorder” and goes on to caution Malawians “to guard themselves against unnecessary excitement when on social media to avoid committing cyber-related crimes”.

The two are suspected of releasing what is deemed as fake information regarding the Chikangawa plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima along with former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and seven others.

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) also condemned the arrests, describing Malawi Police’s decision as a “blatant intimidation tactic”, which is “a gross violation of their rights and a stark reminder of the government’s attempts to stifle civic space in Malawi”.

AFORD, through its national publicity secretary, Annie Amatullah Maluwa said: “As a democratic nation, we expect our government to uphold the principles of democracy including the protection of human rights and the freedom of speech.

“The arrest of these two individuals, known for their vocal criticism of the government is a clear indication of the state’s intent to silence dissenting voices.

“We believe that the charges against them are trumped up and politically motivated. We demand their unconditional release and an immediate end to this harassment

“The government’s actions are a threat to democracy and the rule of law. We call on all Malawians to stand in solidarity with these brave individuals and demand an end to this oppression.”

And on its part, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) described it as an “alarming erosion of Malawi’s democratic gains as the country increasingly resembles a police state”.

through its presidential and party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, the DPP said the “disturbing trend” in which Malawi seems to be “turning into police state”, is exemplified by the detention of the two “merely for exercising their right to express their opinions and questioning the government’s sluggish response to the search efforts for the missing aircraft”.

“President Chakwera had assured Malawians and the international community that he would not retaliate against this criticizing his administration’s handling of this tragic event,” Namalomba said.

“However, the recent arrests demonstrate a stark contrast between his promises and actions — a pattern that has become all too common with the Tonse Alliance Government.

“The DPP calls for the immediate and unconditional release of these innocent and patriotic Malawians. We also urge the international immunity to intervene and address these dictatorial tendencies exhibited by President Chakwera and his administration.

“Malawians endured enough fear and oppression during the 31-year rule under the same Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and will not accept a return to those dark days. The freedoms chosen in 1994 must be preserved.

“We demand an end to this repression and the immediate realease Malawi deserves a government that respects it citizens’ right and freedoms, not one that silences dissent.”

Writing on his Facebook page, aspiring presidential candidate, David Mbewe joined the calls demanding the immediate release of Kamlepo and Kalindo, saying: “Their detention is a shameful attempt to stifle dissenting voices and undermine our democracy.

“As a presidential candidate, I promise to protect the rights of all Malawians to speak truth to power without fear of persecution. We must build a nation where diverse voices are celebrated, not criminalized.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express