The players understand the difficulty of this encounter as they are facing a stronger and determined side—coach Mabedi

* We know that Equatorial Guinea are a better side than us — and now they are hungry for points after losing those six points due to the FIFA decision



* But my players are here on a mission to compete and get results and we are looking forward to win this game

By Duncan Mlanjira

After the Flames training at the match venue, Nuevo Estadio de Malabo yesterday, Flames’ coach Patrick Mabedi told Fam.mw that his charges are set for their first-ever encounter with Equatorial Guinea in their FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group H qualifier this afternoon.

Mabedi said his players understand the difficulty of the assignment as they are facing a stronger and determined side: “We know that Equatorial Guinea are a better side than us — and now they are hungry for points after losing those six points due to the FIFA decision.”

“But my players are here on a mission to compete and get results and we are looking forward to win this game,” Mabedi is quoted as saying in Malabo.

Equatorial Guinea, who lost 0-1 loss away to Tunisia on Matchday 4, were docked off six points from the two wins over Liberia and Namibia for featuring ineligible player, Emilio Nsue, who scored both of the 1-0 wins.

An analysis by Sports Mole — a sports news site that is updated around the clock with the latest breaking news and results from right across the sporting world, says Equatorial Guinea are known to be rock-solid on home soil and Mabedi also takes cognizance of that, saying:

“Much as we respect our opponents, we do not fear them. We have told the boys to be on top of their game and attack and not sit back defending like how most teams do when they are playing away.

“The six points that we have now are history and even the boys know that this is a new game and we need to concentrate without looking at how we have performed this far.”

The team’s captain John Banda is quoted by Fam.mw as saying: “We are here for a mission. We know how good our opponents are. They have a deep and well exposed squad.

“But we are here to compete and get a result. We broke the jinx of failing to win in West Africa last year against Liberia and we want to continue from there.”

The Flames go into the match sitting on fourth position with Tunisia leading the standings followed by Namibia on second and Liberia third.

Tunisia drew 0-0 with Namibia yesterday in Johannesburg, South Africa — amassing eight points from 4 games played so far while the Carthage Eagles have 10 points from three wins and a draw having beaten São Tomé e Principe, Malawi Flames in November and Equatorial Guinea last Wednesday.

From their first 1-0 win away to Liberia and the 0-1 home loss to Tunisia in September’s Matchday 1 & 2 — followed by their Matchday 3’s home win of 3-1 over São Tomé last Thursday, the Flames need to beat Equatorial Guinea to amass nine points and earn them the the second place.

Only the leaders of each of the nine groups will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, while the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

After tomorrow’s match, the Flames will be up against Tunisia and Namibia in March 2025 Matchday 5 & 6 before facing their former coach Mario Marinica’s Liberia at home in September 2025.

Marinica signed a two-year contract with Liberia national team in March after the Flames had beaten them in Matchday 1 and yesterday they secured a crucial 1-0 victory over São Tomé courtesy of a late goal by Sheikh Sesay.

As for Tunisia, it seems they are struggling as they managed the 1-0 win over the Flames through a penalty and also their 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea from the spot kick.

The other victory was their 4-0 win over minnows São Tomé e Principe while Namibia earned their status following three points they were awarded by FIFA which the world football governing body docked off Liberia’s 1-0 win after using the ineligible player, Nsue.