The passing of Chilima is devastating for some of us who knew each other as young boys growing up as neighbours—Eulogy by Don Consultancy Group Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango

Chifipa (2nd left) and his twin brother with Saulos, Titus Munthali and Linda Phoya

By Duncan Mlanjira

South Africa-based Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango, in his eulogy of the tragic death of Vice-President, Saulos Klaus Chilima says, his passing on is devastating for him and those who knew him close “as young boys growing up as neighbours”.

In his statement after then official announcement of President Lazarus Chakwera that Chilima has passed on in the plane crash, Mhango said it “just takes one back the memory lane but also reminds one how fragile life is”.

“To many, Dr Saulos Chilima was the Vice-President of Malawi, but to some of us, and just like many others we grew up together in this family of mothers as teachers at Blantyre Secondary School like the Kandiero, Ng’oma, Thombozi, Banda, Mandalasi families etc — he was a friend we have known and grew up with as young boys.

“Saulosi, as we fondly called him was introduced to us indeed through our mothers,” says Mhango in his eulogy. “I use the word ‘us’ because, it was with my twin brother Kelo and I. His late mother and our mother were friends and teachers at Blantyre Secondary School.

“We lived in the suburb of Nyambadwe, where our houses were just a house opposite, across the street. After school, we were always together playing, and his younger sisters Tiwonge and Maria were also toddler friends to our young sister Tumpale.

“When we moved to another suburb within the City of Blantyre, his own uncle, Mr Varela — brother to his late mother, was our direct neighbour, so our relationship continued through their visits to their uncle’s house.

“During high school days, Saulosi reunited with my twin brother Kelo, where they were at Mtendere boarding secondary school from 1986 to 1990 in Dedza District while I was at Henry Henderson Institute Secondary School in Blantyre.

“Later from 1990 to 1994, the three of us reunited at University of Malawi (Chancellor College) — we were all classmates in the various courses we took.

“During that time at University of Malawi, in the early 1990s, when the political wind of change towards the democratisation of many southern African countries — such as South Africa, Zambia etc started gaining momentum, Malawi was not spared.

“We then formed the student wing of the Alliance of Democracy (AFORD) which was led by democracy campaigner, the late Chakufwa Chihana as its national president.

“Saulosi Chilima was later in 1993 elected as president of AFORD Chancellor College wing, with my twin brother and I elected in the student executive wing, with the likes of Titus Munthali, Joshua Varela, late Jotham Mapundi and others.

“Our objective to get involved in the fight against one-party rule towards multi-party democracy was achieved through this process. After our graduation from University of Malawi in 1994, we left for South Africa to live permanently with our parents while Saulosi Chilima remained in Malawi, as we all pursued our corporate careers.

“However, we maintained contact irrespectively. Further on when we got married, we came to realise that our own wives were also childhood friends, growing up in Windhoek, Namibia, where their parents were at Malawi High Commission.

“Such is the connection, we personally hold. In our upbringing, I have known Dr Saulosi Chilima as a dedicated Catholic Christian, and highly involved in Church activities, but also a person of conviction to his political and economic progression of Malawi -$ a passionate that held us, as we shared notes on various topics till his passing, with our last communication being on Sunday, the 9th of June 2024.

“Vice President Saulosi Chilima was also following closely developments on the South African political landscape following the recently held elections of 2024 and asked for updates through my own media coverage podcast.

“His wish was clear, for a solution towards political stability of South Africa, and advancement of its economy.

“Condolences to Madam Mary Chilima, President of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the UTM Party leadership, all families that have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and the people of Malawi.

“Hamba kahle, Saulosi, our friend, our Vice-President,” concluded Mhango, who is chief economist and director of economic research & strategy at Don Consultancy Group.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has directed the nation to observe 21 days of mourning from today June 11 to Monday July 1, in honour of Chilima and the eight others who lost their lives in the plane crash.

Chakwera has also directed that flags be flown at half-mast throughout the period of mourning while funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

In his eulogy of Chilima today as he officially announcing the tragedy that has befallen the nation, Chakwera said his deputy “was a good man, a devoted father and husband, a patriotic citizen who served his country with distinction, and a formidable Vice-President.

“I consider it one of the greatest honours of my life to have had him as my deputy and counsellor for the past four years,” he said of the man he entrusted to represent him at the Korea-Africa summit which was held on June 4 and 5 in Seoul, Republic of Korea — where he returned just on Sunday June 9.

