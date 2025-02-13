The National Cross-Country Championship at Kamuzu Academy Saturday are in preparation for Southern Africa event and World championship in San Diego, USA

* Over 20 athletics clubs have shown interest to participate as registration is in progress

* About 300 athletes anticipated to showcase their prowess around Kamuzu Academy’s Kachere golf course

By Duncan Mlanjira

The National Cross-Country Championship scheduled for Kamuzu Academy’s Kachere golf course on Saturday February 15, are in preparation for Southern Africa cross country event and the World championship to be held in San Diego, USA.

Athletics Malawi indicates that over 20 athletics clubs have shown interest to participate as registration is in progress and they anticipate about 300 athletes to showcase their prowess.

The last National Cross-Country Championship was held at Gymkhana Club in Zomba in 2024 where Chikondi Mwanyali and Asimenye Simwaka emerged victorious in senior men’s and women 10km category respectively.

Mwanyali recorded 32:04.00 with Mwanyali in 41:28:00 as record set by both in 10km event while Nathan Chisale and Tadala Nazombe won the junior category

Meanwhile, Zomba Athletics Academy is sending seven of its members, Kondwani Suwedi in 10km men; Steven Matebule, Mphatso Gray Kapenuka and Rafik Silaji in 8km boys; and in 6km girls Shalon Jafali and Maria Minjale and Hazel Swalley.

The team will be under coach, Benedicto makumba, who is also founder and patron of Zomba Athletics Academy, which has groomed several athletes that represented the country at international level.

He, however, still appeals for financial support to fully cover for transportation to and from Kasungu, food, accommodation and incidentals for the seven athletes who have made the grade to favourably compete

“We are looking forward to leaving a huge mark in Kasungu,” said Makumba said, while urging well-wishers to contact him through 0991 351 711.

According to Athletics Malawi, the event has been organised with support from Malawi National Council of Sports but all participating clubs, individuals and invited people will be responsible for their own logistical arrangements and costs.

“This prestigious event aims to promote athletics nationwide and encourage healthy lifestyles, particularly among the youth,” says Athletics Malawi in a statement.

“It will also serve as a key platform for talent identification, with the goal of nurturing future national champions. Athletics Malawi warmly invites community members, sports enthusiasts, and stakeholders to join us in celebrating athletic excellence and youth empowerment.”

Athletics Malawi also calls on potential partners and sponsors to support the vital initiative with contributions that will assist in covering event expenses such as water, prizes, medals, and publicity.

“Your partnership will not only contribute to the success of the championship but also showcase your commitment to promoting sports and community development in Malawi.

“Let’s work together to make the 2025 National Cross-Country Championship a memorable and impactful event for our athletes and communities.”