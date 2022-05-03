The grandeur that is Ntchisi Rain Forest Reserve; The country’s tourism treasure that is so hidden and not known by many Malawians

* It is one of the last remaining indigenous rain forests in Africa that offers the pureness of nature



* It is a luxuriant, dense forest rich in biodiversity, found typically in tropical areas with consistently heavy rainfall

* It is complemented by Ntchisi Forest Lodge that offers food from local farmers to reduce CO2-emissions

By Chigomezgo Nyirenda

Not many Malawians know of the existence of one of the last remaining and grandeur indigenous rain forests in Africa — Ntchisi Forest Reserve — which is a luxuriant, dense forest rich in biodiversity, found typically in tropical areas with consistently heavy rainfall.

According to Tourism Malawi guide, before it became a protected area, the forest was used as a refuge by the local Chewa tribe against attacks by the warring Ngonis in the 19th Century.

As it proved that vital as a shelter for people, it largely escaped the deforestation for firewood that has unfortunately decimated so much of Africa’s indigenous woodlands and was consequently designated as a Forest Reserve.

It is small at 75sq/km and is characterised by rolling hills cultivated by subsistence farming and dotted with traditional villages and situated on the escarpment of the East African Rift Valley.

Tourism Malawi guide entices tourists — both local and international — that there is lots on offer “in this quaint little spot that offers options of lovely short strolls into the forest, or hike for a few hours for a lovely picnic sitting near one of the rivers or waterfalls”.

“Look out for the incredible birdlife around or the gorgeous orchids that continue to pop up along the way. Hard to imagine that this is just outside the busy Capital City — it is heavenly.”

Adding to the pristine of this reserve, is the exquisite Ntchisi Forest Lodge, which is now part of The Commonage — a common vision to improve the quality of life in the local area.

The Commonage combine sustainable tourism and sustainable farming practices and connect with a guaranteed market by using global sale channels.

“For guests, Ntchisi Forest Lodge’s vision is to create a memorable place where guests receive a real and deep insight of the beautiful life in Ntchisi.

“The Commonage’s Ntchisi Forest Lodge offers a range of accommodation options, with something for every visitor. Guests can stay in the stunning Forest Cabin, a modern and luxurious way to stay in the Forest, or perhaps camp in the grounds where you can look up at the night sky illuminating due to no light pollution.

“Other options include Forest Tents, a pre-erected safari tent fitted with beds, or en-suite rooms in one of the oldest buildings in Malawi, the Ntchisi Forest Lodge itself.

“Delicious meals are served at Ntchisi Forest Lodge, using local produce to assist farmers in the area and reduce CO2 Emissions. Best of all, the food is as fresh as it can be. The Lodge also offers a well stocked bar with beers, spirits and soft drinks.”

The information available for tourists attracts them that Ntchisi Rain Forest is home to many animals that include beautiful birds flying around the variety of trees and the undisrupted ecosystem.

“They know their home very well and always have an eye on you when walking around in the forest. If you want to spot them, we recommended taking a local expert with you to show you their homes and explain more to you about their habits,” says Malawi Tourism guide.

Ntchisi Rain Forest is the unspoiled area that is yet to be discovered by many to enjoy the sunny days at the brand new eco pool — that is filled with spring water from the mountain, heated by the sund and filtered by Malawi’s first UV-Filtration System.

“The rainforest is directly next to the lodge and offers a wide variety of possibilities — one of the most recommendable activities is a walk with a local tour guide.

“They will take you through the marked and hidden paths of Ntchisi Rain Forest and one learns about the history and importance of the forest for the surrounding communities, eat local fruits they have never heard about in their life and take a deep forest bath to recharge one’s batteries.”

There is a strong plea from management of both the Lodge and the Forest Reserve, that “the authorities should put strict measures to protect it before it is damaged.

“To successfully protect, one has to understand the deep-rooted threats of the rainforest — poverty, which is the main driver of deforestation in Ntchisi.

“People lack other sources of income and go in to the forest to cut down trees to sell it on black markets to have at least some food for their families.

“Climate change is affecting the way of life of every farmer. Rainfalls do not come that regularly anymore and pests like the armyworm threatening up to 25% of the yearly harvest.

“Combined with a big growth of population, the private fields are no longer big enough to feed everyone. So, to stop deforestation one has to create new sources of income,” says the plea.