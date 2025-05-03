The fans were there in huge numbers and have contributed to Flames beating South Africa in first leg of CHAN qualifiers

* Team captain Maxwell Paipi had asked Malawians to come in numbers and push them from the stands

* The job is only half done. Credit to the boys — they stayed alert and dealt with it well—Flames coach Pasuwa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Flames’ CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) captain, Maxwell Paipi urged fans to rally behind the team in the second round of the all-important clash against South Africa this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium with a rallying call to patronise the all- important match — and they did just that.

The stadium was filled to the brim and right from the beginning the fans responded to Paipi’s call in pushing the players from the stands in large numbers that saw them defeat their strong opponents in the bid to qualify for the CHAN finals for the first time.

Ahead of the match, Paipi told Fam.mw that they were ready to make history — as they were confident of upsetting the tables and they have delivered — but coach Kalisto Pasuwa says “the job is only half done

“This is just the first half,” he told Fam.mw. “We need to remain focused to finish the task in South Africa.”

Fam.mw reports that Zeliat Nkhoma stole the headlines this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium with a dramatic late winner that handed Malawi the crucial 1-0 victory over South Africa.

The Kamuzu Barracks striker rose highest in the 86th minute to head home a pinpoint corner kick from Mighty Wanderers’ Wisdom Mpinganjira, breaking a 24-year winless run for Malawi against Bafana Bafana in regulation time.

Fam.mw takes note that the last time the Flames achieved this feat was in July 2001, when Patrick Mabedi netted a penalty in the 84th minute during a Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup qualifier.

The result gives Malawi a slender advantage heading into the decisive second leg scheduled for Sunday, May 11 in Pretoria in the fight for qualification for a slot at the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August.

Coach Pasuwa deployed a 4-4-2 formation with the striking duo of Binwell Katinji and Zeliati Nkhoma in which Wisdom Mpinganjira operated on the left flank while Wongani Lungu played an inverted role from the right.

While South Africa coach, Molefi Ntseki fielded a strong lineup, anchored by defenders Yandisa Mfolozi of SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kegan Johannes.

Malawi started with intensity, aiming to take an early lead and build confidence, but South Africa’s composed backline absorbed the pressure in the opening 10 minutes.

As the Flames pushed forward, Bafana Bafana responded with quick counters led by Levy Mashiane. However, Nixon Mwase, Maxwell Paipi, McDonald Lameck and Alick Lungu held firm in defense for the hosts.

Nkhoma signaled his intent early, getting caught offside twice in the first 18 minutes. Malawi’s first clear opportunity came when Mpinganjira, released by Lloyd Aaron down the left, forced a strong save from Royal AM goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.

From the 20th minute to the 30th, Malawi dominated possession with the midfield trio of Aaron Lungu and Mpinganjira dictating the tempo that had Nkhoma nearly capitalising on a flowing move involving Binwell Katinji and Wongani Lungu, but South Africa’s defense cleared the danger.

Despite Malawi’s dominance, South Africa almost grabbed a goal just before the break. A misplaced pass by Lameck was intercepted by Mashiane, whose shot flew narrowly wide in the 43rd minute.

The first half ended goalless, but Malawi resumed on the front foot in the second. The visitors appeared satisfied with a draw, opting to sit deep and preserve energy for the return leg.

Mpinganjira remained a constant threat, forcing South African defenders into last-ditch clearances and crowding the box to deny him space. Ntseki responded with tactical changes, introducing Donay Jaseen and Samkelo Zwane to spark fresh energy.

Still, the Flames pressed. Alick Lungu’s goal-bound shot was superbly tipped over the bar by Mpoto. Mpinganjira continued to dazzle, dancing past markers and setting up Olson Kanjira, who was denied by another block.

With the clock ticking down, Malawi appealed for a penalty in the 86th minute after a South African defender handled Mpinganjira’s cross. Referee Numbi Pierre Kibingo from the Democratic Republic of Congo waved play on, awarding only a corner.

Wisdom Mpinganjira stepped up and delivered a perfect corner into the box. Zeliati Nkhoma timed his run and powered a header into the roof of the net, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

Coach Pasuwa had emphasised the importance of concentration in his pre-match briefing, and his team delivered, he said after the match: “I’m happy that the players followed the tactical instructions.

“South Africa were playing deep but tried to catch us on the break. Credit to the boys — they stayed alert and dealt with it well. In the second half, we increased our presence in the attacking third and eventually got the goal.”

Winners of this round will earn a slot at the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August and at the finals, COSAFA will have four representatives alongside Angola, Madagascar and Zambia, who already sealed their place in the 19-team finals.

According to COSAFA Media, winners between Malawi and South Africa will go into Group C along with co-hosts Uganda, Niger, Guinea and the other qualifier, one between Gambia and Algeria.—content by Fam.mw; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express