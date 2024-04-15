The departed Senior Chief Kapoloma has left a gap which would not be easy to fill—Paramount Chief Kawinga

* We have lost a great man in the name of Senior Chief Kapoloma



By Martin Chiwanda, MANA

Senior Chief Kapoloma of Machinga, who died in the late hours of Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he was receiving medical attention, has been hailed for working tirelessly to ensure peace and unity in his area.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family when he was laid to rest on Sunday April 14, 2024 at Nsili headquarters at Kapoloma., Paramount Chief Kawinga said the departed chief left a gap which would not be easy to fill.

“We have lost a great man in the name of Senior Chief Kapoloma,” said the Paramount Chief. “He really loved his duties as a leader — he never abused his powers.

“I have never received any complaints from his subjects. This shows that he was a great leader,” Paramount Chief Kawinga emphasised.

Born in 1952 under the name Mabvuto Ahmadu, Senior Chief Kapoloma was installed as Traditional Authority (TA) on December 6, 2014 and was elevated to Senior Chief in 2020.

He and is survived by two wives, 25 children and 56 grandchildren and his funeral was graced by several dignitaries that included one of his charges, former President Bakili Muluzi.

Also present was Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu — representing President Lazarus Chakwera, who said the death of Senior Chief Kapoloma was a big loss to the nation.

Kunkuyu said the President has viewed the death the Senior Chief as a loss since he was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to serving the government.

He said during the late Senior Chief Kapolomas reign, the area registered a number of development projects and at the same time there was no abuse of his office as was the case with other traditional leaders.

“The President is saddened that the country has lost a dedicated leader who was committed to serving the government and his people diligently.

“Senior Chief Kapoloma has never had issues with his subject through different abuses — he has always been on doing right thing to his subordinates as well as to this government. His death is a great blow to the area, the district as well as nation as a whole,” Kunkuyu said.