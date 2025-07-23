The 2019-2025 Parliament dissolved

* All operations of the National Assembly involving which include legislation, oversight and representation, have ceased

* However, if the President is of the opinion that a constitutional crisis or emergency has arisen, he may reconvene it for that purpose alone

By Duncan Mlanjira

In accordance with Section 67 (1) of the Constitution, the 2019-2025 Parliament has been dissolved pending the September 16 general elections.

A statement from the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, says following the dissolution, all operations of the National Assembly involving Members of Parliament as stipulated in the constitution— which include legislation, oversight and representation— “have ceased”.

“However, section 67 (4) of the Constitution further states that if, between the dissolution of the National Assembly and the General Election that follows, the President is of the opinion that a constitutional crisis or emergency has arisen, he may reconvene the National Assembly for that purpose alone.

“The general public is being notified that the new Assembly shall be constituted following the Tripartite Elections to be held on 16th September, 2025,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, ahead the presentations of nomination papers from presidential candidates for the September 16 election, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja will convene a press briefing at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) to update nation on the exercise.

It will be broadcast live on TV live on the MEC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ck7WYCnU5/page and on MBC, Zodiak, Times, and Mibawa TV.

The nomination papers presentations of 19 presidential candidates, will start with former President Joyce Banda (2012-2014) at 09h00 — to be followed by independent candidates Adil Chilungo (13h30) and Daniel Dube representing National Patriotic Party representative (15h30).

The incumbent, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be the last on Wednesday, July 30 at 13h30 after independent Smart Swira had done so at 09h00.

On Friday, July 25, another former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (2014-2019) — representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — will honour his from 09h00 alongside independent Milward Tobias (13h30 and National Development Party (NDP’s) Frank Mwenifumbo at 15h30.

Representing United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi will do the honours on Saturday, July 26 from 09h00 followed by former Leader of Opposition when he was with DPP, Kondwani Nankhumwa — now representing his own People’s Development Party (PDP) from 13h30 and independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola 15h30.

UTM Party’s Dalitso Kabambe will be next on Sunday, July 27 from 09h00 along with Akwame Banda of Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA) from 13h30 and Rev. Hardwick Kaliya (15h30).

There will be two presentations on Monday, July 28 for David Mbewe of Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) at 09h00, followed by People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president, Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (13h30).

Current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party will be expected at BICC from 09h00 on Tuesday, July 29 from 09h00, followed by Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president, Jordan Sauti (11h00) and former Vice-President in UDF administration, Cassim Chilumpha from 13h30 — representing Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).

Meanwhile, MEC advises the aspiring candidates and their entourage “to strictly adhere to the allocated time slot as each session is expected to take an hour” and that supporter’s shouldn’t “celebrate peacefully, and must avoid confrontation — especially when they meet each others’ teams”.

“The number of people allowed inside the nomination venue will be limited to maintain order and security,” said the statement from MEC issued by Director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

“All attendees must comply with directions from election officials and security personnel. There will be tight security at the venue and any individual or groups involved in violence or disruptions will be arrested and prosecuted,” emphasises the statement.