Temwa Chawinga makes history again by becoming first player to score against all the opponents in a single NWSL

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Scorchers Temwa Chawinga has once again made history, this time becoming the first player in the US National Women’s Soccer League NWSL to score against all the opponents in a single season.

The goal she scored yesterday was her 20th in her team’s 4-1 win against San Diego Wave FC and she currently leads the scorers’ chat with 20 goals, 7 ahead of Orlando Pride’s Zambian player, Barbara Banda — who is second with 13 goals.

Last week, Temwa became the record goalscorer in a single NWSL season after netting her 19th goal that saw the 26-year-old overtake the previous record of 18 goals in a single season, which was set by Sam Kerr for Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

A report by CBS Sport indicates no player in the league’s history has achieved this feat by the Kansas City Current forward, who signed from the Chinese Women’s Super League,

Kansas City Current’s victory eliminated San Diego Waves from playoff contention, and saw Temwa’s team climb into second-place in the league table and they have already clinched a playoff spot but post-season seeding is still up for grabs with just one week remaining in the regular season.

The report CBS Sport says throughout the match, Temwa was a frequent target for her teammates as midfielders Vanessa DiBernardo and Michelle Cooper were often on the ball, looking to connect a short or long pass to the Malawian international.

“Cooper scored and forced an own goal, and later, DiBernardo combined with Nichelle Prince inside the box for the record-setting moment with Chawinga.

“As Prince carried the ball near the end line, she managed to get off a cutting pass through the box, and Chawinga managed her position and held up her run to score against a 13th different team this year,” said the report.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers continue their COSAFA Women’s Championship defence preparations at Mpira Village in Blantyre and according to Fam.mw, coach Lovemore Fazili is expected to name his final squad by end of this weekend — in which Temwa and her sister Tabitha are expected to be included.

They won their COSAFA Women’s Championship title for the first time last year after beating Zambia 2-1 and the rivalry with Zambians Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda will continue as both are in the NWSL.

Tabitha missed the COSAFA Women’s Championship due to club engagements and her captaincy was ably handled by Temwa, who walked away with the Golden Boot having scored nine goals and was also voted Player of the Tournament.

Malawi Scorchers qualifed for the semifinals of COSAFA Women’s Championship 2023 having won two of their group matches — recording a 100% record and went on to beat Mozambique in the last four before lifting the title.

The Scorchers first beat last year’s finalists and favourites, South Africa’s Banyana-Banyana 4-3 before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 in their second match in which Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show as she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she sets her sights for the Golden Boot she finally won.

Other scorers for the Scorchers at the tournament were 3 from Sabinah Thom; 2 each are from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka and one each from Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere and Carolyne Mathyola.