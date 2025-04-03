Temwa Chawinga displayed in heart of Times Square; the most famous intersection in the world

* In recognition of being the NWSL 2024 Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Golden Boot Winner ahead of fierce competitor, Zambian Barbra Banda

In publisising US National Women Soccer League (NWSL), Malawi’s international Temwa ‘TC6’ Chawinga, who is the NWSL 2024 Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Golden Boot Winner, has been displayed in the heart of Times Square — the most famous intersection in the world.

This is a remarkable recognition as Temwa makes strides in US and global women’s football space, as the Times Square is renowned as a global landmark, that attracts millions of visitors each year — offering unparalleled exposure to a vast audience.

Temwa’s display on this iconic Times Square certainly holds special significance as it speaks volumes of her global stature as a model of women’s football.

A report by nwslsoccer.com indicates that Temwa “opened the 2025 season by scoring her third goal of the season in her eighth consecutive regular season game, tying her own league record and powering her Kansas City Current to a 3–0 win over the Utah Royals at CPKC Stadium on Saturday night”.

“Chawinga’s 22nd-minute strike — set up by Michelle Cooper — was her third goal of the season and extended her league-best scoring streak,” says the report. “She nearly added another minutes later, but VAR ruled her finish offside.

“Still, she made her mark again with an assist on Cooper’s goal in the 37th minute. Despite her dominance, Chawinga is still chasing her first NWSL hat trick — and the first in Kansas City Current club history; [who] are trailing behind Orlando Pride on the standings on goal difference.

The spotlight in the NWSL is basically on Temwa and Zambian, Barbra Banda, the NWSL champions Orlando Pride’s player, who is the CAF African Women Player of the Year 2024.

In its report yesterday, ESPN’s headline asked: ‘How long will Barbra Banda and Temwa Chawinga’s NWSL dominance continue?’ of the two, who are fierce competitors in the NWSL and were leading goal scorers last season.

Both were nominated in the final 5 of the prestigious NWSL Most Valuable Player 2024 award, which Temwa won — and ESPN’s Leonard Solms writes: “March saw the return of the NWSL, and star strikers Temwa Chawinga and Barbra Banda have wasted no time picking up where they left off in 2024, where they dominated the scoring charts.

“Kansas City’s Chawinga broke the league’s goalscoring record last season, eclipsing NWSL legend Sam Kerr’s tally of 18. Already, she is joint-first in the race to the Golden Boot this season, with Banda hot on her tail.

“The reigning NWSL MVP wasted no time getting out of the blocks this season, scoring within four minutes in the Current’s opener against the Portland Thorns. She followed up by scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit.”

On Barbra Banda, Solms writes: “The reigning CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year picked up two goals and an assist for the defending champions in her first three NWSL appearances of 2025.

“The Zambia striker was on target twice in the 6-0 win over Chicago Stars, also picking up an assist for Julie Doyle. She was running at defenders and causing headaches all night, but second goal was particularly impressive as she found the net from around 20 yards out.

“Banda’s season hasn’t been all sunshine though, as she’s been subjected to horrid abuse from some fans, notably in the game against Gotham FC.“

Solms also analyses Temwa’s elder sister, Tabitha, saying she “has found her best scoring form for France in the Première Ligue and the UEFA Women’s Champions League, making it almost impossible to split the top three in this month’s Power Rankings”.

“The elder Chawinga had yet to hit top form in front of goal for Lyon this season, despite contributing creatively. In March, she found her scoring boots, netting in a 4-0 league win over Strasbourg and then home and away in a 6-1 aggregate drubbing of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

“Lyon will face Arsenal in the semi-finals and are 10 points clear of Tabitha’s former side, Paris Saint-Germain in the Première Ligue.—Content by Kansas City Current, NWSL & ESPN; edited by Maravi Express