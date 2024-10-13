Temwa Chawinga calls for mindset change in Malawians who believe football is solely for boys

* As she breaks US’ National Women’s Soccer League single-season scoring record at 19 goals from 24 games



* She believes that she and sister Tabitha performing at such a high level could encourage clubs to look to the likes of Malawi for emerging talent

Malawi’s football export overseas, Temwa Chawinga became the record goalscorer in a single US’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season after netting for the 19th time this campaign.

A report by FotMob.com indicates that the Kansas City Current forward, who signed from the Chinese Women’s Super League, scored a stunning long-range strike in the 35th minute of yesterday’s clash with Bay FC.

That saw the 26-year-old overtake the previous record of 18 goals in a single NWSL season, which was set by Sam Kerr for Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

The report further says Chawinga’s 19 goals have come from 24 games, while she has scored every 109 minutes on average, having 103 shots and registering a shot conversion rate of 18.63%.

Kerr remains the outright record holder for NWSL goals, with the Australian having plundered 77, 13 more than next-best Lynn Williams (64).

Chawinga’s record-breaking goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for the Current over Bay FC, leaving Kansas City third in the NWSL standings.

Her achievement in US after she had equaled Kerr’s record at 10 goals attracted the attention of Olympics.com, which reported: ‘On the brink of history: Temwa Chawinga is putting Malawi on the women’s football map’.

The report further said the Chawinga sisters Temwa and Tabitha play across the world from one another — one Stateside and one in Europe — “but their impact back home in Malawi is as a result of their shared success”.

“As a young football hopeful, Temwa was told that the sport was not for girls. If she had listened to those words of discouragement, there is a high possibility that she would not be where she is now.

“Thankfully for the benefit of the sport, Temwa was inspired to continue pursuing her dream thanks to her older sister, Tabitha,” said the report, who is quoted by SHE Scores Bangers as saying her mum had stopped Tabitha from playing right from the start.

She said: “But she continued and I followed in her footsteps – when she would go out to play, I’d go with her.”

The report adds that “it’s not a surprise that the 28-year-old is the role model of Temwa, playing her own game across the pond in Europe for French giants Lyon”.

“The pair are at the height of their game domestically, linking up for Malawi on the international stage. Chawinga is hopeful that, as a result of their success, the mindset that this sport is not for girls will change, and more talented players will come from Africa and walk in the path they have paved.”

In inspiring the next generation, Temwa told Olympics.com that she believes she and Tabitha — performing at such a high level — could encourage clubs to look to Malawi for emerging talent.

“But it’s equally important to change the mindsets of people back home who believe football is a sport solely for boys,” she is quoted as saying. “Once that happens, the influx of talented African stars on the world stage will only grow.

“In Malawi, we need to start treating boys and girls the same way. Parents should allow their children to play soccer, explore themselves, and play in another country.

“Back home, we don’t give our children the chance to choose between school and soccer – I want to say to parents, let your children have the choice to play.

“If we change mindsets, a lot of players will start to come out from Africa and go to other countries, like me and my sister.”

Olympics.com highlights that a number of African stars arrived this summer, in the NWSL ready to make their mark, Zambians Racheal Kundananji, Barbra Banda and Nigerian Asisat Oshoala, who are attracting the hype, with Barbra signing for Bay FC in a deal that saw her become the world’s most expensive player.

“But Chawinga’s move went slightly under the radar, despite ending last year as football’s top scorer, men or women, with 63 in all competitions – nine ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“She wasted no time in hitting the ground running, though, and if people weren’t already paying attention, they certainly are now. Her emphatic form can be chalked down to how easily she has settled into life in Kansas.

She told The Star: “I feel like I’m home. “I’m so happy to be here – the people treat me well, I didn’t expect it to be this way here [and] I was so scared to come here, but [when I did] I see things are so different.”

While Temwa is the one making the headlines with her 25 goal involvements so far (19 goals, six assists), she credits her teammates for helping her make the NWSL her own.

“If I don’t have players that help me, I cannot make my name,” she added. “This league is so hard.”

On his Facebook page, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya congratulated Temwa for her record-breaking achievement, saying: “This is a historic achievement not only for Temwa but for Malawi as a nation.

“She continues to make us proud on the global stage, showcasing the immense talent that our nation has to offer. Let’s celebrate this milestone together and continue to support Temwa in her inspiring journey.”

Meanwhile, despite losing 1-3 to South Africa in the final of the CAF African Schools Championship-COSAFA qualifier tournament, which was hosted by Namibia in Waives Bay, Malawi national schools under 15 girls team have qualified for final tournament as South Africa automatically qualified as defending champions.

Malawi scored the consolation through Rejoice Silungwe while the boys team bowed out in the semifinals after losing 1-2 to South Africa.

A report by Fam.mw files that in the group stages, the boys teams beat Namibia 6-0, Lesotho 4-0 and lost 0-3 to Zambia in final group match but they still booked a place in the semifinals.

On the other hand, the girls team drew 2-2 with Namibia, beating Lesotho 5-0, Zambia 3-0 and Zimbabwe 2-1 in the semifinals.—Content by FotMob.com & Olympics.com; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express