Temwa Chawinga amongst 30 nominees for Women’s Ballon d’Or Féminin 2025 alongside Zambian Barbra Banda

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Scorchers striker, Temwa Chawinga and Zambia’s Copper Queens’ Barbra Banda are two Africans on the shortlist of 30 contenders for the Women’s Ballon d’Or Féminin 2025 that was unveiled yesterday.

The Ballon d’Or, French for Golden Ball, is the most prestigious award a footballer could ever hope to earn, and the two Africans, who play in the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) — Temwa for Kansas City Current and Barbra for Orlando Pride — are joined by five other players from their league.

They are Barbra’s teammate, Marta; Gotham FC’s Esther González and Washington Spirit’s Sofia Cantore while English Women’s Super League players dominate the list with eight representatives.

Arsenal leads the British charge with four nominees — Mariona Caldentey, Steph Catley, Emily Fox, Frida Leonhardsen Maanum, and Alessia Russo with Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore, Hannah Hampton and Johanna Rytting Karneryd from Chelsea.

Spanish side FC Barcelona also has a strong presence with five nominees — reigning title holder Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas. This Barcelona-heavy selection highlights the Catalan club’s ongoing dominance in European football.

The reigning Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, Bonmatí, is touted to well-placed to defend her crown as weak as her teammates who won the award in both 2023 and 2024 while Barbra stands out as the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women Player of the Year 2024 — with Temwa also coming in strong as the reigning NSWL Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Temwa makes the finalists after a sensational season with Kansas City Current in which the Malawian striker notched up 20 goals and 7 assists in 28 matches, also claiming the US and Mexico Summer Championships Cup.

Barbra makes the list after a standout campaign with Orlando Pirates tallying 17 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances.

The two African players also makes the list of the Best of Best XI presented by Amazon Prime so far halfway through the US NWSL season having been consistent bright spots week to week.

According to NSWL, the monthly Best XI presented by Amazon Prime celebrates the performances of NWSL players in each position and recognises Temwa as a striker who is not slowing down: “She is on pace to be the fastest NWSL player to score 30 regular season goals, needing just one more to hit the milestone.

“With nine goals already this season, Chawinga is second in the Golden Boot race and has been a difference maker for Kansas City since her arrival last year.”

NSWL takes note of Barbra that with eight goals on the season, she “sits third in the Golden Boot race, but she’s earned Best XI honors three times already this season”.

“After scoring three goals for Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) during the summer break, expect Banda to continue her scoring ways in the back half of the season.”

Other players in the NSWL Best XI are centre back for Seattle Jordyn Bugg; Sam Coffey (Kit Tucks); Kenza Dali (San Diego); Debinha (Kansas City); reigning Golden Boot race leader with 10 goals, Esther González (Gotham FC); Lo’eau LaBonta (KC Baby); Lorena (Current City); Manaka Matsukubo (Cary) and North Carolina’s Ryan Williams.

The Ballon d’Or Féminin 2025 will be awarded on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris after the nominations had been determined by France Football magazine’s editorial team, and then a panel of journalists from the top FIFA-ranked countries vote for the winner.