Technology services fundamental right for all—Minister of Youth & Sports

By George Bulombola & George Mponda, MANA

Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire has emphasised that access to digital services and technology is a fundamental right for all and not just a privilege for those who can afford it.

Mkandawire, who is also Member of Parliament for Karonga South, made the remarks at Khwawa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Karonga when he presided over construction of an information and communication technology computer laboratory under Connect A School (CAS) Project.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) — in collaboration with Ministry of Information & Digitalisation and Ministry of Education — are implement the CAS Project with funding from Universal Service Fund.

The project will see such laboratories being established in 75 schools, including 73 CDSS, one national government secondary school and one pilot primary school across the country.

The Minister said the 2023 National Survey on access and use of information & communication technology (ICT) report indicated that adoption of ICT services and technologies is higher in urban than rural areas.

Mkandawire added that the report also revealed that over 6 million learners in both public primary and secondary schools have no access to ICT services, hence the project.

“This event is a testimony that MACRA is aware of this challenge and promotes inclusivity to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing digital services and technologies,” Mkandawire said.

He added that the initiative, which is the first of its kind in Malawi, will bring to life National ICT Policy, align with the youth-centric MW2063 national vision, which priotises digitalization, among others.

“This is a reflection of President Chakwera’s unwavering commitment to transforming Malawi into a digitally empowered nation as he has consistently emphasized the importance of youth empowerment, education, and technological advancement as pillars for national development.”

The Minister also noted that the project aims at providing students with the essential tools and skills for them to thrive in the 21st century.

Headteacher for the school, Victor Mkandawire commended MACRA for the initiative which he said will be a motivating factor to students to have interest in ICT studies.

“This world is becoming ICT driven, hence the need to put such structures in place so that there is inclusive access to such services by young people including students across the country,” said Mkandawire.

Meanwhile, at Mlare Secondary School in Karonga during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an ICT laboratory, MACRA’s Human Resources Manager, Glad Ngwira said its CAS project will help increase access to ICT services in rural communities.

“The National Statistical Office released figures which revealed a huge disparity in access to ICT services between rural and urban communities,” Ngwira said. “As a regulator, we decided to bridge the gap by constructing computer labs which will enable learners get acquainted to ICT services from a young age.

In his remarks, guest of honor at the function, Leonard Mwalwanda, who is Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Constituency, said ICT is a lifeline for every development project worldwide.

“If we want to compete with other nations, our citizens have to be conversant with ICT hence this initiative by MACRA is a step in the right direction towards ensuring our learners are equipped with this valuable knowledge,” he said.

On his part, headteacher for Mlare, Edward Luhanga hailed MACRA for selecting their school to be one of the beneficiaries of the project, emphasizing that “the world has transformed into a digital place now and being located in a rural setup, our learners were in great need of this laboratory”.

“ICT in education advances information sharing not only for teachers who support learning but especially for students who will be able to acquire knowledge and skills which could be used to develop our country,” Luhanga said.