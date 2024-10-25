Teams that thrashed Malawi at CAF Beach Soccer AfCON Egypt 2024, Senegal and Mauritania meet in the final tomorrow

* Malawi got a consolation from the tournament by finishing 7th out of 8 teams after an intense 6-5 victory over Tanzania in extra time

* Mauritania reach the final in their debut appearance while this was Malawi’s second appearance

* The meeting comes after Mauritania beat the defending champions Senegal 5-2 in group stages

Senegal and Mauritania, who both whipped Malawi in the group stages of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Egypt 2024, are set for the final tomorrow.

Malawi were beaten 6-1 loss to defending champions Senegal before being whipped 11-6 by debutantes Mauritania after they were first beaten 4-3 by Mozambique in their opening match.

Malawi got a consolation from the tournament by finishing 7th after an intense 6-5 victory over Tanzania in extra time.

Tomorrow’s final will be an interesting encounter as the debutantes, Mauritania beat the defending 5-2 in the group stages and according to CAFonline, Senegal edged out hosts and favourites, Egypt by 2-1 in the semi-final — thanks to goals by Mandione Diagne and Ninou Diatta.

The win over the hosts sees the defending champions well on course to defending their title but will have to dig deep against a spirited Mauritania side that humbled them in the opening match.

Post their impressive win over Senegal, the debutants continued their fairy-tale run, which included a 7-4 win over Morocco in the semifinal to set up a mouth-watering second meeting with the defending champions.

Mouhamedou Wedou, who fired a hat-trick against Morocco will be one of the key players to watch for Mauritania against the strong Senegalese side.

The third-place play off will be between the tournament hosts, Egypt against Morocco in what will be a fiercely contested match for a podium finish by the two north African nations.

For their qualification to the finals, Senegal and Mauritania will be joining Seychelles as the trio of hosts to represent Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup next year set to be hosted on African soil for the first time in Seychelles — to take place between May 1-11, 2025.

After their group performance, Malawi national beach soccer coach, Willy Kumilambe alluded that being their second appearance at the AfCON and having failed to get past the group stages in 2022, they were supposed to get at least into the semifinal to show that they are improving.

“Qualification for AFCON alone is not enough we need to come here and compete,” Kumilambe is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express