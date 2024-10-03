Teacher in Mangochi arrested for sexually defiling 15-year-old Form 1 student

The suspect lsaac Mathipa

* As teenage boy is arrested for injuring girlfriend over cheating allegations in same district

Maravi Express

Police in Chimwala, Mangochi have arrested a 33-year-old teacher at Chiunda Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) for sexually defiling a 15-year-old Form 1 student.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identifies the suspect as lsaac Mathipa from Kalembo Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kalembo in Balaka.

The report says it is alleged that on September 30, 2024 around 2:00pm, the suspect was on his motorcycle and encountered the victim within Njaidi Village as she was returning from her friend’s place.

“The suspect offered her a ride since both were going towards the same direction,” reports Daudi. “However, on arrival at the victim’s place the suspect cruised with her to his house claiming that he wanted to give her some books to study and he promptly took her to his bedroom and forced himself on her.

“After the act, he dropped the victim near her house around 4:00pm. Upon being questioned by her parents for coming home late, the victim narrated the ordeal.

“She was taken to Chimwala Police Unit where she was issued a referral letter to Mangochi District Hospital and the results indicated that she was carnally known, leading to arrest of the teacher on Wednesday.”

Daudi’s report says after the completion of paperwork, the suspect will appear before court to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Mangochi Police have also arrested 19-year-old Dalitso Nkutu on allegations that he stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend in the head with a knife, suspecting she was involved in sexual relations with other men.

Daudi’s report indicates that the incident occurred yesterday (October 2) in Chindamba Village, under TA Chowe in the district.

“The couple, who began their relationship in February this year, had reportedly agreed to marry in the future, with both families aware of their courtship.

“However, rumors spread during their relationship that the girl was seeing other men in the same village. On the morning of the incident, around 4am, the suspect was informed that his girlfriend had spent the night at another man’s house.

“He tracked her down and confronted her at a junction as she was returning home. Nkutu allegedly dragged her to his house, where a heated argument erupted.

“During the altercation, he produced a knife and stabbed her in the head and right leg. The victim sustained multiple deep cuts and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital by well-wishers, where she received seven stitches and was treated for her injuries.

“After realizing the gravity of his actions, the suspect turned himself in at Malamia Police mobile camp, who then transferred him to Mangochi Police for further legal action.”

Daudi says Nkutu will appear in court to face charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm, contrary to Section 235 of the Penal Code.

“Police in Mangochi are urging the public to resolve their disputes peacefully to avoid committing serious crimes,” says Daudi in her report.