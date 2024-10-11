Taekwondo Master Yamikani Guba forced to bow out of British Taekwondo National Championship 2024 due to an injury

* Although I was determined to continue the fight, I had to make a wise decision to bow out during the match in the second round



By Duncan Mlanjira

UK-based Malawian taekwondo Master, Yamikani Guba was forced to bow out of the quarter-finals of the British Taekwondo National Championship 2024 due to an injury.

The championship took place at the English Institute of Sports in Sheffield from September 5-6 and Guba said although he was determined to continue the fight, he had to make a wise decision to bow out during the match in the second round.

Guba, of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery and representing the UK Armed Forces Martial Arts taekwondo team at the event, was competing in the +87 kg Senior category.

He hopes to recover in good time as he is now looking forward to completing at the British Taekwondo Level 2 coaching course early November and the Belgium Open end of the year.

In July, Guba attained the gold medal in the +87kg Senior category at the Interservices Championships 2024 and the following day he won a silver at the 4th Wales International Taekwondo Championships held at the Wales National Stadium.

The gold medal is his 5th this year alone — the 4th won in the +87 kg Senior category at the Premier Open Championships 2024 on June 23, held at the University of Huddersfield.

The other three were won at the Army Open Championship in February in WT Poomsae Masters category; alongside +87kgs kyorugi (fighting) at the championships held at the Army Combat Centre in Aldershot and at the Ultimate Open Championship 2024 in Vets +87kgs held at the Metrodome Lesuire Centre, Sheffield in March.

Last year alone, Guba won 15 medals of 6 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze that earned him the Malawi Sports Awards Sportsman of the Year 2023 and the same achievements were recognized by UK (North) Army Sport Trophy Awards, that nominated him for the Most Outstanding Male Sports Person and he came second.

Guba has also been recognized in several occasions for his achievement fighting for British Army Taekwondo team, which he has captained since 2010.

He has over 250 medals to his name – of which more than 190 are gold and Sergeant Guba was also recognized by the British military with medals of valor having deployed to theatre of war such as Afghanistan, Iraq and other war zones.

UK military medals are awarded to all service personnel, both active and veterans, for their long or valuable service, good conduct and for their services in a particular operation or specific theatre of war zones.

He has deployed to Afghanistan in 3 operations since he joined the UK and has taken part in overseas exercises in Europe, Canada, Kenya and South Korea among others.

The phenomenon athlete learnt his Martial Arts at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) at the age of 10 at the inspiration of his family members and he later relocated to UK in 2004 to study the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-postgraduate).

He went on to join the British Army in 2007 where he was recruited in the British Army Martial Arts team in 2008 — competing in both Taekwondo and Kendo at international and national level.

He is the only highly-graded personnel in UK Armed Forces Taekwondo team and his most recent and notable achievement is his grading to Kukkiwon World Taekwondo 5th Dan/ Degree black belt attained last year.