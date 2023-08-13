Tabitha Chawinga’s ultimate prize is the CAF African Player of the Year award after historic Italian Golden Boot win

* Every player should desire to get that award. My eyes remain fixed on the prize

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s celebrated international women football star, Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated on four previous occasions for the Africa Women’s Player of the Year award but always missed out despite her incredible successes.

But despite the setback in the African prize race, the Malawi captain refused to lose sweat as she remains hopeful her time will come, as she told CAFonline following her great performance when she won the Golden Boot award after scoring 23 goals in 21 games for Inter Milan — becoming the first African woman to win the prestigious title in Italy.

She told CAFonline ahead of the prestigious Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards on December 11 in Morocco: “Every player should desire to get that award. My eyes remain fixed on the prize.

“All in good time, my hands remain expectant whilst I continue to play good football. I was born with a gift. My duty has been to nurture the gift and nurturing a gift requires a willingness to continue learning and improving.

“So I am focused, I work hard, I am a team player, and always willing to learn and be exposed to new developments and skills in football.”

Chawinga was on a season-long loan from Chinese champions Wuhan and her feat in Italy also made her become the only African woman to win the league Golden Boot in three countries abroad after finishing as the top scorer once in Sweden and thrice in China.

She told CAFOnline.com: “I feel honoured but I am more humbled by the reaction from the African continent and my fellow countrymen and women in Malawi.

“I am simply honored to have been bestowed a gift to play football and to share this gift with the world. It’s a humbling experience for a young girl like me coming from one of the poorest countries in the world, Malawi.

“I thank Africa and my country Malawi for the unwavering support and for celebrating me on this feat. And I will most definitely continue carrying the African and Malawi flag in my future exploits. This means I can aim beyond the sky. So I look forward to more challenges in the game of football.”

On the four occasions she was nominated for the CAF Women African Player of the Year, she was beaten to it by Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala in 2022, 2019 and 2017 and by Thembi Kgatlana in 2018.

In the men’s category, Sadio Mane is the current holder of this award — given for performances by the player for their clubs as well as for their country.

Meanwhile, Sport News Africa reports that this year’s edition promises yet another thrilling competition for this coveted accolade and “with some spectacular talent vying for the honour, it’s intriguing to project who might lift the prestigious award”.

“The race is a fascinating mix of seasoned campaigners and young upstarts, all boasting impressive performances and undeniable skill,” said the report which has compiled a list of the top five favourites to win the 2023 edition.

“The ranking encompasses players who’ve showcased remarkable consistency, extraordinary skill, and significant contributions to their teams’ successes over the year”:

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

The Super Eagles forward, playing for Napoli in Serie A tops the list as he has been a revelation. His speed, strength, and finishing abilities have made him a nightmare for defenders.

Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess has played a crucial role in Napoli’s success. Furthermore, his contribution to the Nigerian national team’s impressive run enhances his chances for the accolade. If Osimhen maintains his exceptional form, he could very well clinch the award in 2023.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

The Liverpool forward is no stranger to this prestigious award. Salah’s goal-scoring exploits for the Reds and the Egyptian national team have kept him in the spotlight.

His agility, speed and lethal finishing ability make him one of the most feared forwards globally. If he continues his sublime form, another African Footballer of the Year award could well be on the horizon.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

The Black Stars sensation and Ajax midfielder’s dribbling prowess, game intelligence, and goal-scoring abilities have attracted attention worldwide. Despite being young, Kudus has quickly established himself as a key player for Ajax.

With consistent match-winning performances, he has firmly positioned himself as a potential candidate for the Footballer of the Year.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

The Atlas Lions’ right-back has won the Ligue 1 with PSG in 2022-23 with Paris Saint-Germain, who possesses speed, technical skills, and defensive solidity that make him a force to reckon with. Hakimi’s attacking contribution from the back, coupled with his defensive resilience, sets him apart.

In the 2022-23 season, his performances for both PSG and the Moroccan national team have been noteworthy, thus enhancing his chances of bagging the esteemed trophy.

Andre Onana (Cameroun)

The Indomitable Lions’ goalkeeper has joined Manchester United from Inter Milan. He is an indispensable asset for both his club and country. Known for his impeccable reflexes and shot-stopping abilities, Onana has played a pivotal role in Inter Milan’s run to the Champions League final in 2022-23.

Colourful previous winners of the prestigious award include Côte d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014); Samuel Eto’o of Cameroun (2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010), Didier Drogba of Côte d’Ivoire (2006 and 2009); Egypt’s Mohammed Salah (2017, 2018); Morocco’s Riyad Mahrez (2016); Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999); Ghana’s Abedi Pele (1992) and the great George Weah (1995) of Liberia.