Tabitha Chawinga is currently 4th on Ballon d’Or 2024 nominee list

* Voting is through https://www.lequipe.fr/en/special/selection/ballon-dor-2024/

* The Ballon d’Or 2024 will be the 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d’Or

* Presented by France Football, recognising the best footballers in the world in the 2023-24 season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Out of the five front runners being voted for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2024, Malawi’s pride as one of the greatest export to the global women’s football, Tabitha Chawinga is 4th on the nominee list.

Fans around the world are voting for their favourite great player through https://www.lequipe.fr/en/special/selection/ballon-dor-2024/ and Malawians can do her a huge favour by voting for her enmasse.

Leading the nominee last is Barcelona’s Bonmati at 22.9% of votes; Chelsea’s James at 12.2%; Zambian Barbra Banda of Pride d’Orlando at 11.4% followed by Lyon’s Tabitha at 8.6% on 4th and Corinthians’ Portilho at 8.1%.

The Ballon d’Or 2024 will be the 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d’Or, presented by France Football, recognising the best footballers in the world in the 2023-24 season.

For the third time in the history of the award, it will be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year being the period from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

The nominees were announced on September 4, 2024 and ceremony will take place on October 28, 2024.

Two new accolades are set to be awarded — men’s Coach of the Year and women’s Coach of the Year, recognising the contribution of coaches to success on the pitch.

UEFA will co-organise the Ballon d’Or gala for the first time, with France Footballretaining the voting system and the Ballon d’Or name.

Tabitha and Zambia Barbra Banda are the only African women footballer to have been nominated for the prestigious award and both are coming off of incredible years at their respective clubs.

As two of the most prolific goal scorers in the game right now, there’s no question why these two are up for the award. Tabitha signed for French side Lyon after spending the 2023/24 season on loan at PSG following a spell at Inter Milan the season before.

Across those two campaigns, she scored 42 goals in 44 appearances, and on her UEFA Women’s Champions League debut, she became the first Malawian to play and score in the competition.

Barbra Banda signed for Orlando Pride earlier this year, becoming the second most expensive player in women’s football history and in the short time she’s been at the club, she has led them to an undefeated season so far, racking up 12 goals in 14 appearances, and is the first player in NWSL history to score 10 goals in 10 matches.

Prior to this year’s nominations, Asisat Oshoala was the first and only African woman to be shortlisted for the award, making history two years ago.

The Ballon d’Or Féminin has historically been dominated by European and North American players so for not one, but two African women to be recognised, is a feat in its own right.

As more African players finally gain the recognition they deserve, here’s to more history being made in the future. The continent is bursting at the seams with talent, and they’re all waiting to get their flowers.