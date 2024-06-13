Tabitha Chawinga is a role model to girls and women not only in Malawi but the world—FIFA president Gianni Infantino

* She is a great football player having played for top teams and playing for a top team in the world

Among the sporting activities that visiting FIFA president Gianni Infantino undertook was a meeting yesterday with Malawi women’s football icon, Tabitha Chawinga whom he described as a role model to girls and women not only in Malawi but the world over.

A report by Fam.mw says Infantino took advantage of his visit to Malawi — where he discussed various issues affecting the sport in the country — to meet the forward for Paris St. Germain (PSG) who is in the country on holiday.

Fam.mw reports that after the meeting, Infantino said it was a pleasure to meet Tabitha as he describes her as a global role model to girls and women.

“Very pleased and happy to meet Tabitha,” he is quoted as saying. “She is a great football player having played for top teams and playing for a top team in the world.

“But most importantly, I would say, a role model for girls and women, not only in Malawi, but all over Africa, all over the world. She has a beautiful story which results in great success,” he said.

Tabitha said she took advantage of the meeting to discuss issues relating to the development of women’s football in the country, and Infantino said: “We shared two or three things what she can do to develop Malawi football.

“We discussed women’s football facilities which FIFA can help to build in Malawi. We have to be here all of us to support. What she represents for so many girls and women around the world,” he said while pledging to support Tabitha in her charity work aimed at promoting the girl child.

“The fact that she made it and she is making it every day, with resilience and hard work, the passion and also with talent and you have talent in abundance in Malawi, the impossible becomes possible and also becomes real. I am very happy to meet her and looking forward to meet her again.”

Tabitha said she will continue to inspire girls who look up to her as a role model, saying: “They believe they can do the same. A lot of girls who look up to me, they are motivated by me.”

Tabitha, who is the first Malawian to play in UEFA Champions League knockout stages, thanked parents for allowing girls to play football. “That is very important,” she said.

With FIFA having confirmed the introduction of FIFA Women’s Football Club World Cup, Tabitha said she is looking forward to also becoming the first Malawian to play in the competition.

“I have played in China, Sweden, Italy and France and it will be interesting to play as well in FIFA Women’s Club World Cup,” she said. “A lot of people will watch these games as well, it will inspire a lot of girls as well.”

Tabitha has won several awards and latest was French Professional Football Players Union (UNFP) Women’s Player of the Season accolade — that came barely a week after being crowned French Arkema First Division Player of the Season and she has also won the league’s golden boot with 19 goals.

This is in addition to plenty others she has won such as 2015 Elitettan top scorer; 2017 Damallsvenskan top scorer; 2017 Sweden Forward of the Year; 2018, 2019, 2021 Chinese Women’s Super League top scorer; 2018, 2019 Chinese Women’s Super League Player of the Year; 2022-23 Serie A Female Footballer of the Year; 2023-24 UNFP Division 1 Féminine Player of the Year; 2023-24 Trophées FFF D1 Féminine Best Player; 2024 Division 1 Féminine Player of the Month for February and March.—Reporting by Fam.mw