Tabitha and Temwa yet to make a mark on women’s football; conspicuously not merited by CAF as women who shaped the history of African football

By Duncan Mlanjira

Though establishing themselves as one of the best women football players in their respective leagues in France and USA, Chawinga sisters Tabitha and Temwa have not earned a merit by Confederation of African Football (CAF) as being amongst the women who are shaping the history of African football.

But Zambian, Barbra Banda — the African Player of the year 2024 who plays for US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side, Orlando Pride — and her compatriot, Racheal Kundananji are on the list alongside Nigerians Rita Nwadike, Asisat Oshoala and Cameroonian Ajara Njoya Nchout.

The Copper Queens player, Barbra Banda, according to the résumé by CAFonline, the year 2024 was synonymous with memorable exploits, which include the Paris Olympic Games, where the 24-year-old made history by becoming the first player to score a third hat-trick at the Olympics after her two brilliant previous performances in Japan three years earlier.

After four successful years at Shanghai Shengli in China, she made a fresh start by joining Orlando Pride, becoming the second most expensive player in women’s football history.

In her first season in the US NWSL, the Zambian captain caused a sensation by scoring the decisive goal in the final of the playoffs, one of 17 she managed in 25 games.

This earned her the title of the championship’s Most Valuable Player of 2023, which was won by Temwa Chawinga in 2024, playing for NWSL side, Kansas City Current.

In confirming her status as an exceptional player, Barbra also made history by becoming the first player from Africa to be voted into the FIFPRO Women’s World XI.

Barbra beat Oshoala to the African Player of the year 2024 title, who is the holder of the 2023 award and leads as top winner with six accolades, two more than compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

Both Tabitha and Temwa were nominated for the 2024 edition, but never made the final three, leaving the contest to Barbra Banda, who was up against Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy and Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

This was the 6th time for Tabitha to be nominated for the African Player of the Year award but it has eluded her despite some phenomenon attributes of the player in which she etched a niche in women’s football to win the Golden Boot in three of her host countries — Sweden, China and Italy.

She has been beaten to it by Oshoala and she is yet to carve a name on the high stage of women football if she gets to lead the Malawi Scorchers to a reputable qualification of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAfCON) and the Women’s World Cup.

According to CAFonline, the women highlighted as having shaped the history of African football, “have carved their names into the history of both African and world football, each in their own unique way”.

“Whether as players, administrators, referees, or business leaders, these pioneers have broken barriers, defied stereotypes and inspired future generations.

“Through talent, determination and leadership, they have helped redefine the role of women in football, paving the way for greater equality in a sport still largely dominated by men.”

CAF made the analysis during yesterday’s commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2025, which falls on March 8 as established by the United Nations (UN).

On the analysis of the Queens of the pitch, CAF says African female footballers have come a long way since the first-ever goal scored by an African woman at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This is in reference to Nigerian Rita Nwadike, made history during the tournament in Sweden in 1995 “by surprising the Canadian defense with a deep run before finishing with a goal that drew inspiration from her legendary compatriot Rashidi Yekini”.

CAF honours that since Nwadike’s exploits, African women have continued to shine on the global stage with the appearance of Asisat Oshoala, who is reported to have lit up the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a stunning goal against South Korea — while Ajara Njoya Nchout of Cameroon scored a dramatic last-minute winner against New Zealand.

“That day, we proved that we are Lionesses,” Njoya Nchout is quoted as saying. “When I received the ball, I knew it was our last chance. If I missed, the match was over.

“I took my time, dribbled the defender, and struck towards the far post. If you panic under pressure, you miss. You have to stay calm and control the ball,” Nchout said after the match.”

Zambia’s Barbra Banda is honoured when she scored the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history with a penalty against Costa Rica, “cementing her legacy” — while her compatriot Racheal Kundananji became the most expensive African female footballer ever after joining Bay FC in the NWSL for US$865,000 in 2024.

However, this record was soon shattered by Ethiopian-American star Naomi Girma, who transferred from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in 2025 for $1.1 million.

“Beyond their on-field performances, these women continue to redefine football’s cultural and social landscape,” says CAFonline. “In 2023, Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina became the first hijab-wearing player to compete at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a historic moment that symbolised greater diversity and inclusion in football.”

Nouhaila Benzina is quoted as saying by Al Jazeera: “Years of hard work have led to this moment, and the result has been overwhelmingly positive” — while CAF recognises that her presence on the world stage “demonstrated that faith and football can coexist harmoniously, inspiring countless young girls across Africa and beyond”.

For women trailblazing in refereeing Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda comes out top, with CAF saying “if there is one authority on the pitch, it is the referee and African women are breaking barriers in this field as well with Mukansanga establishing herself as a leading referee on the continent”.

“In 2022, she made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) match, taking charge of the game between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

“Her influence extended globally when she was selected as one of only three female referees — alongside Stéphanie Frappart (France) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) — to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where she was part of the 36 referees chosen by FIFA.

For women leading football administration, Fatma Samoura made history as the first woman and first non-European to serve as FIFA Secretary General — and during her seven-year tenure, she was instrumental in developing women’s football worldwide.

“My experience in conflict zones with the United Nations showed me the power of football in changing lives, especially for women and young girls,” Samoura is quoted as saying. “This is why I am proud of the progress made in women’s football.”

Meanwhile, Khadija Timera, a lawyer and former boxer, is championing African players’ rights at FIFPRO, the world’s largest footballers’ union — and as the first African woman to join FIFPRO’s Executive Committee, the Senegalese professional is pushing for better conditions and career opportunities for African footballers.

“I want to connect with people who share the same goals — those who want to leave a legacy and make a real difference, not only for footballers but also for the African community. Opening doors for future generations is my mission,” she was quoted as saying.

South African Jessica Motaung is recognised as one of the top game-changers in football business, saying: “Some women have mastered the business side of football, influencing the sport far beyond the field — Jessica is one such figure.

“The former beauty queen has become a key leader in African football, serving as marketing director and board member of Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s most successful clubs.

“Her involvement with the SAFA Women’s Football Committee and her position as vice-president of the African Clubs Association highlight her dedication to empowering women in football and driving meaningful change.”

Also recognised in a groundbreaking move is Nigerian artist, Temilade Openiyi, the Grammy-winning who made history in 2023 as the first African woman to co-own a professional football club in the United States — the San Diego FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

CAF sums up: “These remarkable women are not just shaping football—they are rewriting its rules and breaking new ground. Through determination, resilience, and vision, they are paving the way for future generations and ensuring that African football continues to flourish on the global stage.

“Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that football is for everyone and that the future of the sport will be shaped by talent, passion, and leadership — regardless of gender.”

The International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated under the theme; ‘All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment’, and the UN in Malawi said in its statement that it stands in solidarity with the women and girls of this country — “celebrating their resilience, achievements and unwavering contributions to society”.

The UN-Malawi further the theme calls on everyone “to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to ensure that every woman and girl can live a life of dignity, opportunity and freedom”.

The statement quoted UN Secretary-General, António Guterres’ message for International Women’s Day 2025: “When the doors of equal opportunity are open for women and girls, everyone wins. Equal societies are more prosperous and peaceful — and the foundation of sustainable development.”

UN-Malawi added that Guterres’ message reminds everyone that “gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a cornerstone of progress for all. Yet, despite the strides made, the pace of change remains unacceptably slow.

“At our current speed, full legal equality for women is some 300 years away, and so is the end of child marriage. This rate of change is unacceptable. Half of humanity cannot wait centuries for their rights — we need equality now.”