Suspended phases of voter registration for fresh presidential election roll out Monday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that the second phase of voter registration will commence on Monday April 27 to run for two weeks up to May 10 covering Rumphi, Likoma, Dowa, Lilongwe District, Lilongwe City, Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe, Mulanje and Thyolo.

The voter registration was suspended prior to the announcement by the Government to execute a 21-day Coronavirus (COVID-19) National Lockdown that was supposed to be effected from Sunday, April 19.

But an injunction was obtained through the High Court restraint the Government from executing the lockdown and was given a week for the concerned parties to be engaged in a judicial review.

But on Thursday, the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale filed with the High Court of Malawi informing the Government’s decision not to participate in the Judicial Review case number 22 of 2020, meaning the lockdown will not be effected.

The second phase was supposed to have been rolled out from April 21-May 4 as MEC anticipated the Government to contest the injunction.

MEC also prematurely suspended voter registration exercise for the first phase that was held in Chitipa, Karonga, Salima, Dedza, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts following disruptions done by members of the public with to days to go.

MEC says in a statement from its Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika dated Thursday, April 23 that it is aware that phase one ended prematurely and will revisit the councils covered after the last phases of voter registration to ensure that all registration centres have run for the minimum statutory period of 14 days.

“MEC shall register those that have turned 18 and above, or will attain voting age by 11 June 2020 or never registered as voters during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter,” says Alfandika.

“All voters who registered during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter, need not register this time around.

“Those that have changed residences, should report to the new centres they now belong to in order to process transfers. For efficient processing, voters are informed to bring along their voter certificates.

“Those that lost their voter certificates should go and get duplicate certificates at the centre they registered.

“When going for registration, all new registrants are informed to take their national ID. The National Registration Bureau (NRB), has placed at least a team per ward to conduct national registration for all prospective voter registrants without a national ID.

“All eligible voters without a national ID are, therefore, advised to go to these centres first and register with NRB and thereafter use the slip as proof of registration to register as a voter with MEC.

“To register with the NRB, a registrant needs to bring along either two witnesses who are holders of national ID or a biological parent who holds a national ID.

“Those that have not registered for the national ID can also do so now at the District Commissioner’s office and post offices that have been designated for National Registration.

“Then they should bring the slip they will be given as proof of civil registration when coming to register as a voter.”

Third phase is scheduled for May 8-22 in 8 districts — Nkhata Bay, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Dowa, Balaka, Neno and Mwanza.

The last phase for May 25-June 7 was for nine districts — Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Mchinji, Mangochi District, Mangochi Town, Machinga, Zomba District, Zomba City (central) and Chiradzulu.

Meanwhile, in view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, MEC has asked the fresh presidential elections candidates to inform their party supporters not to accompany them for the presentation of nomination papers to be held on May 6-7 at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

MEC further says that only 20 delegates, including the running mate, will be allowed entry into the hall and that no supporter shall be allowed to hang around the venue in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.

“All other preventative measures, as announced by the Ministry of Health & Population, will also be strictly observed,” says Alfandika in a tstatement issued this week.

Alfandika says all candidates and political parties are advised to stick to time they will be allocated to them ensure a smooth and time-saving nomination process.

The allocated time will be furnished to them and other details regarding the programme by contacting director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa on 0999 274 304.

The candidates and political parties are also asked to present their completed nomination papers to MEC secretariat for pre-inspection before presentation day.

The parties that collected nominations papers from MEC are the rulling are Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral coalition with United Democratic Front (UDF); the coalition of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party; New Republican; Shaibu Mustafa’s New Vision for Democracy and Chisi’s Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy.

There are four are independents — Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, Smart Swira, Henry Mdebwe and Phunziro Mvula.

Candidates are expected to collect 10 signatures of registered voters in each if the 28 districts before presentation to MEC to be done on April 23-24.