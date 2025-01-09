Supplementary voter registration exercise scheduled to start from tomorrow postponed to a later date

* It has become clear that a further thorough analysis of the data provided by the NRB is required so as to better inform the Commission’s approach to the registration



* The additional work includes verifying the number of individuals who registered with the NRB during the voter registration period

* And re-adapting the initial logistics plan on which centres will best serve optimised accessibility to prospective registrants targeted in this supplementary registration exercise

By Duncan Mlanjira

The supplementary voter registration exercise, which was supposed to commence from tomorrow, January 10 for seven days, has been postponed to a later date.

A statement from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa says “the schedule of the supplementary voter registration exercise had been scoped on the expectation that data of those that will have completed the registration process with National Registration Bureau (NRB) would directly align with the organising structure of the Commission’s voter registration operations”.

“However, it has become clear that a further thorough analysis of the data provided by the NRB is required so as to better inform the Commission’s approach to the registration.

“The additional work includes verifying the number of individuals who registered with the NRB during the voter registration period and re-adapting the initial logistics plan on which centres will best serve optimised accessibility to prospective registrants targeted in this supplementary registration exercise.”

Mwafulirwa further emphasised that this supplementary voter registration exercise is not an extension of the voter registration process — rather, it is aimed at addressing specific gaps in compliance with the court order of October 25, 2024.

As previously advised to stakeholders and the public, MEC reiterates that this exercise targets only eligible voters who fall in the following categories:

1. Individuals who were eligible but could not register as voters because the NRB had not deployed staff to the centres in the Commission’s Phase I Councils and they have subsequently registered with the NRB by January 4, 2025, which was the last date for the supplementary civil registration.

2. Individuals who registered with the NRB but did not receive their National ID numbers in time to complete the voter registration process during phase II and III of voter registration.

Specifically, the supplementary voter registration will not include individuals who had the opportunity to register during the voter registration period but did do so for reasons unrelated to the availability of NRB services or the issuance of their National ID.

“The Commission kindly encourages the public, political parties, and all stakeholders to verify the accuracy of any publicly available information directly regarding the electoral process with the Commission’s Secretariat before referring to such information in addressing rallies or mobilising their members.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to delivering free, fair and credible elections on 16th September 2025. The Commission is grateful to all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organisations, for their continued support and cooperation as we work to fulfill our constitutional mandate.