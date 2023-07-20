SuperSports’ English Premier League added on GOtv Supa+ along with other high profile channels

* As the new Premier League football season is around the corner

By Duncan Mlanjira

From August 1, GOtv Supa+ has been upgraded and is set to broadcast the much-loved English Premier League on SuperSport along with other high profile channels such as Universal TV, Studio Universal, Disney, Al Jazeera and CNN International.

Making the announcement of Thursday morning at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, MultiChoice Malawi’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje the GOtv Supa+ is “a package that offers viewers unmatched sports and entertainment”.

“With the new Premier League football season around the corner, GOtv is excited to announce the introduction of GOtv Supa+ which will be available from August 1 at subscription fee of K33,000.

“With access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action on dedicated channels — SuperSport Select 3 and SuperSport English Premier League.

“But that’s not all! — GOt Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood through which subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like Universal TV, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.”



She added that the entertainment is all-inclusive a binge family viewing catering for kids animated adventures on Cartoon Network as well as those who marvel the wonders of the planet through National Geographic.

“GOt Supa+ is your Home of Entertainment, offering a gateway to a personal, special, and unforgettable television experience,” Makunje said, while emphasizing that the satisfaction of their customers is at the top of their minds to provide affordable entertainment packages.

“The pricing has been arrived at and kept as low as possible after taking into consideration of the immense economic pressure our customers are experiencing. It’s an entertainment all-star package that gives our clients all they need.”

She said viewers who are not yet on Supa+ can upgrade through smart phone mobile services using the apps +470# and mygotv as well as mobile phone services of TNM Mpamba, Airtel Money and other banking digital services.

Meanwhile, the Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 season have been released, and there are some eye-catching games for the opening weekend with champions Manchester City away to Burnley on August 11.

Other opening weekend fixtures are:

Saturday August 12

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest; Bournemouth v West Ham United; Brighton vs Luton Town; Everton vs Fulham; Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace; Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Sunday August 13

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur; Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday August 14

Manchester United vs Wolves

The big local derbies are: Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 28); Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (September 23); Liverpool vs Everton (October 21); Manchester City vs Manchester United (March 2, 2024); Everton vs Liverpool (March 16) and Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (April 27).