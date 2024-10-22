SuperSport channels revamped on DStv to bring even more action-packed sports content

* SS Action as a dynamic merger of SS Action and SS Variety 2 to catch UFC, Premier League overflow matches, F1, rugby and more, which is available on DStv Compact and up

* SS Africa is rebranded to SS Variety 4, to deliver the best in local sports like live boxing, marathons, and WWE — on DStv Access and up.

* SS Africa 2 is formerly SS Variety 3 to enjoy Serie A, Zambia League matches, and more

Maravi Express

DStv has revamped some SuperSport channels expected to bring even more action-packed sports content centralised channels.

A statement from MultiChoice says DStv has brought to viewers a big shift in how they enjoy sports with the revamp of SuperSport channels this October.

“This update will bring a fresh and refined viewing experience, putting more sports content at your fingertips than ever before,” says the statement. “Whether you’re a fan of football, UFC, or local marathons, we’ve made it even easier for you to find the action.”

What’s new is the SS Action, which is a dynamic merger of SS Action and SS Variety 2 — a go-to place for all action sports to catch UFC, Premier League overflow matches, F1, rugby and more, which is available on DStv Compact and up.

SS Africa is rebranded to SS Variety 4, to deliver the best in local sports like live boxing, marathons, and WWE — on DStv Access and up.

SS Africa 2 is formerly SS Variety 3 to enjoy Serie A, Zambia League matches, and more exciting football and athletics, available on DStv Family and up.

“These updates are part of our continued commitment to bringing you sports content that is relevant to you,” says the statement.

“We’re not just making changes — we’re making your sports experience better, grouping our sports channels to deliver even more value on higher packages, making it easier for you to find what you love.”

It adds that subscribers’ DStv decoder “will automatically update to reflect the new SuperSport channel line-up at no extra cost. Whether you’re into football, UFC, or local sports legends, we’ve made it easier to access all the action.

Customers are encouraged to visit dstv.com/en-mw to upgrade today and get all the sports action in one place.

