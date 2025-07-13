SuperSport all geared to deliver 2024/25 football season across Europe on both DStv and GOtv platforms

Three leagues, one passion football returns this August to deliver unforgettable drama, fierce rivalries, and historic triumphs

* From Anfield to Camp Nou, from the Maradona to the Bernabéu, Europe’s elite are ready to write the next chapter

By Duncan Mlanjira

IT’S ON like never before on SuperSport, Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, as it is all geared to deliver the 2024/25 football season across Europe on both DStv and GOtv platforms from August.

Subscribers are encouraged to stay connected and to stream live while on the move ‘Your World of Champions’ is the “all-access pass to the world’s greatest game — whether you’re on DStv or GOtv, season-long ticket is assured to every goal, every tackle, and every unforgettable moment with SuperSport, the home of football.

“The 2024/25 football season across Europe delivered unforgettable drama, fierce rivalries, and historic triumphs — Liverpool reclaimed the Premier League crown in style, securing their 20th English top-flight title their first under Arne Slot.

“In Italy, Napoli lifted their 4th Series A title, edging out Inter Milan by a single point in a thrilling finale; Barcelona, under new manager Hansi Flick, stormed to their 28th La Liga title, dethroning Real Madrid with two games to spare.”

“The countdown to kick-off has begun — Premier League; La Liga; Serie A the biggest leagues, the brightest stars, and the fiercest rivalry all live on SuperSport. “Will Liverpool defend their crown? Can Real Madrid reclaim glory? Will Napoli hold off Italy’s giants? — the answers unfold live every week.”

SuperSport assures that for the 2025/26 season, football fans can look forward to another year of world-class football — starting from August 15: “DStv and GOtv viewers will once again enjoy incredible football coverage,” says MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu Chella.

“We will continue to deliver world-class action to fans wherever they are and however they choose to enjoy the game — whether on television at home or on their mobile phones on the go.

“With the biggest stars, intense rivalries, and the most prestigious leagues, there’s never been a better time to get and stay connected to DStv and GOtv. Whether you’re cheering from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu — it’s all on SuperSport, your home of football entertainment.”

Kick-off dates include the FA Community Shield on Sunday August 10 — the season calendar opener this season that is traditionally played at the iconic Wembley Stadium since 1974.

It will be between FA Cup winners Crystal Palace against Premier League champions Liverpool, who will launch their defence title on August 15 (21h00 CAT) against AFC Bournemouth.

The La Liga kicks off on August 15-16 where La Liga champions Barcelona will open the defense of their title with a trip to beautiful Mallorca.

The Serie A is on 23 August where Napoli will look to get their Scudetto defense off to a flying start when they face Sassuolo away from home on.



SuperSport says it will be showing 380 Premier League matches on the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel 22; more than 300 games from La Liga on the dedicated SuperSport La Liga channel 224 and more than 300 matches of Serie A with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages.

DStv Premium customers will get to enjoy the best football SuperSport has on offer from the Premier League, FA Cup and passion of the Carabao Cup, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, Betway Premiership on SS Football HD, SS La Liga, SS Premier League, SS PSL, SS Football Plus and SS Variety 1.

DStv Compact Plus has all the excitement of the UEFA Champions League — the ultimate destination for football fans, offering the best 125 Champions League live action.

DStv Compact gets over 300 matches from the Premier League, the grit of the FA Cup and passion of the Carabao Cup; DStv Family subscribers experience the spice and flair of football — the home of El Clasico, passion of Serie A, and all the UEFA Europa League.

DStv Access customers will get selected live action matches from Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa League on SS Football.

For GOtv, the experience on GOtv Supa+ offers selected live action matches from Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, Betway Premiership on SS Football HD, SS La Liga, SS Premier League, SS PSL, SS Football Plus and SS Variety 1.

GOtv Max customers will get selected live action from La Liga, Serie A on SS La Liga, SS Africa and SS Africa 2; GOtv Plus offers a window into European football while GOtv Value hasselected matches from Serie A on SS Africa.

“Don’t miss a second — stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app,” says SuperSport. “Upgrade or manage your subscription via the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.”